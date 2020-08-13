Children with autism suffer widespread decline because of Covid-19 restrictions - Irish study

Parents are worried about the challenges of reintegrating their children back into normal activities. Stock photo: Getty Images

Children with autism suffered a widespread decline in skills and abilities and an increase in challenging behaviours because of Covid-19 restrictions, according to a new study.

Now, as restrictions ease and back to school looms, parents are worried about the challenges of reintegrating their children back into normal activities.

Parents of three in five children have reported a loss in abilities and skills, with the ability to self regulate emotions most frequently cited as an area of concern, in a study by Dublin City University (DCU).

Children also lost social skills and motivation to engage in activities, including school work and their maths, dipped, reading and writing suffered.

Parents noted:

*a decline in their child’s ability to self-regulate emotions (34% of children)

*a decline in motivation to engage in activities, including school work (18pc)

*a decline in academic skills such as maths, reading and writing, (14pc)

However, while the majority of parents had concerns of a decline in their child’s abilities, skills gains were reported for 29pc of children, mainly in daily living skills such as household chores and preparation of food.

Many parents also reported an increase in behaviours such as verbal protests, repetitive and rigid (routine type) behaviours.

The research by DCU’s School of Psychology covered 107 children up to the age of 18. Some parents who responded had more than one child with autism.

It was conducted Dr. Sinéad Smyth and Nadine McLaughlin and is part of an ongoing study to look at the current and long term impacts of the COVID-19 related restrictions on the wellbeing of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their parents.

The information gathered will be used to develop resources to help them deal with relaxations and changes in COVID-19 restrictions, including the return to school

According to the findings, 74pc of parents of a child or children with ASD reported that they would be faced with unique challenges as restrictions lift

The mostly commonly noted challenges include:

*difficulties in relation to social skills due to the lack of social interaction

*challenges for their child in understanding and adhering to the social distancing and public health guidelines when out in public.

Dr Smyth said it was clear that for children and young people with ASD, adapting to changes enforced by the restrictions were experiencing a multitude of unique challenges.

She said additional challenges arose as restrictions were lifted and children incorporated more activities into their lives again.

“Going back to school, for example, may be more difficult for children this year not only given the long gap since they last attended, but also because their school routine will be different and classrooms will look different due to new public health measures.”

