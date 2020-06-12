Children will only be in school one day per week if 2m social distancing rule is maintained – Education Minister

Positive: Education Minister Joe McHugh was happy with initial contacts with schools, teachers and SNAs. Photo: PA

Education Minister Joe McHugh is preparing for all pupils to return to school in September regardless of what social distancing rules that may apply elsewhere in society.

Mr McHugh said that primary pupils would only be able to attend school for one day a week if the two metre social distancing rule is in place at the end of August

At post-primary, the two metre protocol it would mean a two day week for most pupils.

The minister said sending children back part-time for two or three days a week “is not a runner”.

“If we just bring back 20pc or 50pc of students, we will do more damage because of educational neglect and potential regression.”

He said he wanted a “common sense approach” to the reopening of schools with children and staff “far enough away from each other, so that they are not breathing on, or touching each other”.

It would have to be accompanied with good hygiene practices and regular cleaning of commonly touched surfaces, he said.

But if social distancing rules of two or one metre apply, he made it clear that schools would not have to observe it strictly.

Mr McHugh outlined his vision as he revealed details of what social distancing would mean in schools.

The scenario is laid out in the roadmap for re-opening schools approved by the Government today.

It provides preliminary guidelines for schools to allow them start preparing for a return to the classroom in an era of social distancing.

In the social distancing requirement was relaxed to one metre, the situation would be slightly better allowing primary pupils to attend for two and a half days week.

At post primary level, one metre would mean some year groups attending school two and a half days a week , and other classes attending at or near a full time basis.

It would have serious s impact on the delivery of meaningful education, with student at home for half a week or more and expected to continue to engage in learning from home.

As he unveiled the roadmap, Mr McHugh said the clear intention and the goal of the Government and the entire Education Sector was to have a full reopening of all schools for all children at the end of August and into September.

He said full reopening of schools and the return of all students to their normal education routine is in the best interests of everyone.

Online Editors