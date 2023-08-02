Children in care are more likely to miss school or drop out, according to CSO

Children in care are losing out educationally, according to new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

They are more likely to miss school, more likely to leave school early and less likely to pursue higher education when compared with their peers who have not been in care.

The CSO explored the educational attendance and attainment of children in care in January 2023 and children who left care since April 2018.

The 7,534 for which comprehensive data was available amount to 77pc of 9,744 children in care in January 2023 or children who left care since April 2018.

While the CAO urges caution in interpreting the statistics because data may be incomplete, its statistician Karola Graupner said the Educational Attendance and Attainment of Children in Care, 2018 - 2023 report provides insights.

The CSO examination of .school enrolments in the 2021/22 year found a much higher proportion of children in care attending a special school or a special classes in a mainstream primary school.

According to the figures,14pc of children in care were in a special school or special class, compared with 3pc of all children.

Children in care were also more likely to repeat a year, with 6pc staying back for one or more school years, compared with under 2pc of all children

School attendance was also more disrupted among children in care . According to data for the 2018/19 year, 7pc of all children were absent from primary or post-primary school for more than 20 days, but the figure for children in care was 11pc.

School drop-out is also more of an issue for children in care, with 28pc of those who started between 2015 and 2018 leaving without completing a Leaving Cert, compared with 8pc of all children.

Children in care were also less likely to pursue higher education, at least immediately after leaving school, although they were evident in further education.

Among all young people aged 18 to 22 by January 2023, 37pc were enrolled in higher education and 11pc were in further education .

However among children who left care since April 2018 and were aged 18-22 by January 2023, 15pc were enrolled in higher education and 37pc in further education. The CSO noted that some in further education may have subsequently progressed to higher education.

Apart from early school leaving, the CSO figures suggest that the disruption to education more likely to be suffered by children in care impacts on their educational attainment and may leave them struggling to compete for a place in higher education

The cost of higher education may also be a barrier to entry for many young people who have come through the care system.

The report is based on data from the child and family agency Tusla, the Department of Education, the Department for Social Protection, the State further education and training agency Solas, Quality and Qualifications Ireland, the Higher Education Authority and the Revenue Commissioners.

Children can enter care with the voluntary agreement of their parents or under a court order.

A child in the care of Tusla can be placed in foster care, including with relatives, in residential care or in special care.