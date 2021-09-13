Children as young as six only getting an our or two a day in school because of reduced timetables

Some children as young as six are only in school for an hour or two a day because of reduced timetables, according to the Children’s Rights Alliance.

Guidelines on the use of reduced timetables in schools are imminent, but campaigners say they must be published without delay.

Reduced timetables, also known as shortened school days or shortened weeks, are when the length of time a child spends in school is cut and it particularly affects pupils with additional needs.

In some cases, children as young as six are only in school for an hour or two, according to the Children’s Rights Alliance, which is concerned at what it sees as a growing trend of the increased use of reduced timetables.

Weeks into a new academic year, the Alliance says its helpline is continuing to receive queries from parents and children about education, including the misuse of reduced timetables.

The issue is in under the spotlight today at a webinar organised by the Alliance, at which Junior Minister for special education Josepha Madigan will speak.

The Alliance said the webinar would throw a spotlight on the practice that restricts children's constitutional right to access education, particularly children with special educational needs, Traveller and Roma children and children experiencing trauma or adversity.

Julie Ahern, the Alliance’s legal and policy manager, who manages the helpline said this year had brought this issue into sharp focus.

She said the majority of queries to the helpline relating to reduced timetables had seen children as young as six go to school for an hour or two, with not one school having in place a plan outlining their reintegration to a full school day.

Tanya Ward, Chief Executive of the Alliance said they believed there was a growing trend of the increased use of reduced timetables in Ireland.

“Our members are reporting more cases of this kind often involving particularly vulnerable children. That’s why it’s vital that Government publishes its long-promised guidelines.

She said reducing the time a child spent in school could sometimes be in their best interests but only in strict and limited circumstances.

"Schools need Government guidance to ensure these measures are used for the right reasons. Restricting a child or young person’s schooling to sometimes as little as an hour a day without good reason and for extended timeframes is unacceptable,” she said.



Ms Ward said the introduction of guidelines alone was not enough and that schools and teachers needed to be better equipped to support students who may be experiencing difficulties.

“Comprehensive national training should be provided for all teachers on child developmental science and the impact that trauma can have on the developing brain, behavioural patterns and emotional regulation, as well as training on culturally inclusive and anti-racist whole-school approaches.

“ Aligned to this, we need to see an increase in funding for in school supports for students, such as the National Educational Psychological Services ,” she said

The minister will tell the webinar that in preparing guidelines on the use of such measures, they wanted to ensure consistency in how a child-centred approach was taken when a reduced school day is being considered.

She said they had taken into account the experiences outlined in various fora by parents and advocacy groups, including those representing minority groups and children with special educational needs, as well as views expressed by schools and education partners.

