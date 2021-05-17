Chief medical officer Tony Holohan in video appeal to Leaving Cert students to avoid Covid risk

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has made a direct video appeal to Leaving Cert students to avoid the risk of catching Covid in the run-up to the exams.

The link to the YouTube video is being sent to all post-primary schools and will also be pushed through social media channels.

Dr Holohan said sixth years were coming to end of a very difficult year and he acknowledged all the work done by students, parents and teachers in keeping them safe .

But he said as exam candidates approached the end of classes they had to ask themselves the question: “How can I make this as safe as possible for myself?”

The exams start on June 9 and the CMO urged the up to 60,000 students preparing to sit at least one paper, to “plan ahead”.

“You really need to restrict your movements, limit your contacts, really limit the chance of picking up this illness, Because you don’t want to find yourself in a situation where illness prevents you from being able to sit this written exam after all the work that you have done,” he said.

For any student unable to sit an exam there will be no second opportunity, although they will have the fall back of accredited grades, based on teachers’ estimated marks.

Most students have signed up to sit one or more exams, and there is anecdotal evidence that the uptake increased further when they had the opportunity to review their initial assessment choices at the end of April.

Dr Holohan also spoke about end of school celebrations and said the great majority of schools would be organising graduation ceremonies in a safe way for Leaving Cert classes.

He reminded students that it was important not to get into mixing, particularly indoors.

“If you want to meet up with some of your pals, do so safely, at a distance, outside. You can discuss your preparations for the exams and whatever will be on your mind,” Dr Holohan said.

Dr Holohan said it was important to be able to keep up that kind of social, but it had to be done safely to minimise the chance of picking up Covid, particularly in the 14 days before the exams started.

https://youtu.be/JnOGBT0C3Fg