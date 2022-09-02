Celebs Lucy Kennedy, Gary O’Hanlon, Marie Crowe and Larry Bass on their career paths after sitting the Leaving Cert

Lucy Kennedy repeated the Leaving Cert before going on to work in a wide variety of roles. She eventually found a home for her talents as a TV presenter. Photo: Frank McGrath

Just over 61,000 students will log on today to the exam portal with a mixture of trepidation and excitement.

But how much does the Leaving Cert determine the course of your work life, and how did some of our celebrities fare in the final-year exam?

Virgin Media presenter Lucy Kennedy, who will publish her fourth children’s book soon, had no third-level education, but it did not hold her back.

Recalling the day of her Leaving Cert results, she said: “I remember that feeling of walking up to that board to find that envelope with my name on it and thinking, ‘Oh, my God’. I did OK, I definitely wasn’t at the top of the class.

“I got the results and saw one ‘E’ as I failed French, but the rest were OK. Then I repeated my Leaving, so it wasn’t that traumatic that I didn’t want to do it again.”

Kennedy opted for the “college of life” and had a variety of roles, including working as a cabin crew member and in sales before she landed her first presenting job on RTÉ’s The Podge and Rodge Show.

“I’ve always been a grafter, but I have no formal qualifications. Literally, my only skill in life is talking,” she said. “So I always say to people, ‘Don’t panic, because if and when you know what you want to do, there are ways to do it’.”

Gary O'Hanlon knew he wanted to be a chef from a young age. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Gary O'Hanlon knew he wanted to be a chef from a young age. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Chef Gary O’Hanlon, who features on TV’s The Restaurant, recalls collecting his results with his best friend, Liam, who has since died.

“We were best friends since the first day of school and, sadly, he died a couple of years ago,” O’Hanlon said.

“It was a great school but really strict, and Fr Ferry brought us all in one by one and gave everybody the low-down on how we did as he handed over the results. That was quite intimidating.”

O’Hanlon had his heart set on attending Tourism College in Killybegs, Co Donegal, because he was always passionate about becoming a chef. He sat a different set of exams at the end of fifth year for the culinary course.

“The day after my Junior Cert finished, I started working at the Rosapenna Hotel in Downings [Co Donegal], so that was always my primary focus,” he said.

“In the end, the only thing I failed was German, but I had heard prior to doing my Leaving Cert that I had been accepted into the course.”

RTÉ sports broadcaster Marie Crowe had planned on becoming a PE teacher. She was “obsessed with sport” and had hoped to go to the University of Limerick but ended up at NUI Galway doing an arts degree.

“Back then, PE teaching was the only job where I could see women working in sport. Female sports journalists, coaches, physios and administrators were few and far between,” she said.

“Over the years, women’s sport has increased in popularity and I learned there were other avenues to have a career in the industry.

Sports broadcaster Marie Crowe. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sports broadcaster Marie Crowe. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

“So, when the opportunity came to work in Clare FM on the sports desk, I grabbed it and have never looked back. I knew I’d found the right path for me. Covering sport for RTÉ never feels like work.”

TV producer Larry Bass, whose company Shinawil makes Dancing with the Stars, sat his Leaving Cert in 1982 and had “no real plan to go any further”.

“I was chilled out regarding the results as I was working as a DJ and sound engineer during my school days,” he said. “I went to college as a mature student 10 years later when I was 28, so my advice is to chill and just do what you feel is right for this moment.

“Choosing a course after you have worked a bit or travelled, or both, will likely mean you choose a course more suited to you.”