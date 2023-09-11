CAO Round 2: Further 3,105 offers issued to students

It includes 978 applicants who are receiving an offer for the first time this year.

Overall, the CAO issued 3,105 offers, with some applicants receiving two - one for an honours degree (Level 8) course and one for an ordinary degree or certificate (Level 7/6) programme.

Among them were 1,131 applicants to honours degree courses who received their top chocie today.

After a bumper CAO Round 1, when a record two in five honours degree applicants received their top choice , there were fewer Round 2 offers than at the same time last year, when 4,180 issued.

Already, 49,790 students have accepted a CAO-listed course, a record for this stage in the offers process, and the figure is up more than 2,000, from 47,708, at the end of Round 1 in 2022.

Extra college places were rolled out this year, particularly across healthcare and education.

While demand for CAO courses overall was flat this year a big bounce in applications to, and offers for the new regional technological universities (TUs) is also likely a factor in the surge in acceptances.

This trend was attributed to increasing numbers of school-leavers attracted to the recently-elevated TUS in their locality, combined with accommodation difficulties in Dublin.

For instance, Atlantic Technological University (ATU) covering the west and northwest, had a 5pc increase in 5pc in Round 1 offers

At Munster Technological University (MTU) , first preference demand for its honours degree courses has risen by more than 26pc since 2020.

Round 2 The offers were available to students at 2pm, today and the deadline for acceptance is Wednesday, September 13 at 3pm.

A total of 2,106 Level 8 offers, and 999 Level 7/6 offers, were made to 2,806 CAO applicants in this round.

Of the recipients of Level 8 offers, 1,131 received an offer of their first preference course; for Level 7/6 offer recipients a total of 845 applicants’ first preference offers were received.

The CAO will have five rounds of offers, before the season ends on October 5.

It is expected that the results of Leaving Cert appeals will issue in time for candidates who are successful, and who become entitled to a late CAO offer as a consequence, to be facilitated..