CAO points: Fee-charging schools ‘no better’ for pupils chasing high points

About 7pc of second-level pupils are in fee-charging schools. Stock image

Attending a fee-charging school does not greatly enhance a student’s chances of getting into a high-points university course, according to new research.

The study by the UCD School of Psychology explored the added value of private second-level schools when it comes to maximising Leaving Cert grades and getting a place on the most elite degree programmes.

About 7pc of second-level pupils are in fee-charging schools, and other analyses show that a disproportionate number enter the most sought-after courses in higher education.

Many parents see admission to a fee-charging school as a game-changer for their child’s educational success and pay thousands of euro a year to support their ambitions.

But while pupils in fee-charging schools generally achieve higher CAO points, it has more to do with a student’s ability than the school itself, the UCD research suggests.

Overall, the study found that the contribution to higher Leaving Cert grades arising from attending a fee-charging school, while “significant” was “modest”.

Students from fee-charging schools are about 9pc ahead in their Leaving Cert performance, but they are already showing that superior ability in tests they do around the ages of nine and 13.

It suggests that these pupils – often from affluent and well-educated backgrounds – are already benefiting from extra resources at home, such as a better diet, wider leisure possibilities and other supports.

The UCD study, led by associate professor Dr Michael O’Connell, tracked the progress of 3,105 children and young people at different stages in their educational journeys, up to Leaving Cert.

Using data from Growing Up in Ireland (GUI), Dr O’Connell calculated their ability based on performance in standardised school tests, known as the Drumcondra Tests, taken toward the end of primary school and at the start of second level.

While fee-paying pupils were 9pc ahead in Leaving Cert performance, they had roughly the same lead in measured ability around the time they entered secondary school, when compared with pupils who went on to non-fee-charging schools.

“It suggests that if fee-charging schools are adding on anything to Leaving Cert performance, above and beyond what the state schools are adding, it must be relatively modest”, the study said.

A comparison of pupils of similar ability entering either a fee-charging or non-fee-charging school, showed the 9pc gap in average performance fell to 3pc, the equivalent of about 13 points on a 400-point Leaving Cert score.

Even where there are greater success levels among graduates of private schools in exams or entry to college, “this does not demonstrate that the schools themselves are responsible for this success,” the paper said.

“There are alternative explanations or causes, as well as potential combination of these causes,” it added.

“Overwhelmingly, the key factor in explaining Leaving Cert performance is prior ability.”

The study, ‘Why are students attending fee-charging second-level schools in Ireland more likely to progress to high-demand university degree courses?’ co-authored by Gary Marks, of the University of Melbourne, Australia, is published in the Irish Educational Studies journal.