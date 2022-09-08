CAO offers checklist: What to look out for

Thousands of students around the country are waiting anxiously this morning, as the first round CAO offers will be issued this afternoon.

To ease the burden this busy and momenteous day, Independent.ie has complied a checklist of the key things prospective third-level students should look out for.

Where to check your CAO offers

Round One offers will be available on the CAO website, www.cao.ie, from 2pm. Applicants will also receive an email notification and a text message if they have selected this option. Separate emails and texts will issue for Level 8 and Level 7and 6 offers, with Level 8 notifications issuing first.

The CAO said these emails and texts will be sent from approximately 1.30pm on September 8. There will be no paper offer notices for any of the offers in each round.

Applicants who have not received an offer in round one, or in earlier rounds, will be sent a ‘Statement of Application’ email, which provides students with instructions for checking that the CAO has all of their relevant data on file.

What to do when you get your offer

Applicants may receive more than one offer but only one can be accepted in each round. Students who get offered a place from the level 8 and level 6 and 7 lists in the same round must choose between them. If an applicant accepts two courses in the same round, the CAO will record the last accepted offer as the final selection.

Students are advised to accept their chosen offer without delay and they will receive an email confirmation once accepted. At any stage, applicants may check the status of their application online.

The acceptance date for round one offers is no later than Wednesday, September 14, at 3pm and offers may be accepted online only.

What happens if a preferred course is available in a later round?

Accepting a lower preference course in an earlier round will not prevent students from receiving an offer in a subsequent round for a course which is higher up on their list of preference.

Should a place become available in a later round, and if they are entitled to it, the applicant may receive an offer which they can choose to accept or ignore.

Accepting the new offer will automatically cancel the previous acceptance. If they accept the offer online, the applicant you will receive an acknowledgement email, and can check that it has been recorded via the ‘My Application’ facility on the CAO website.

When will further rounds be release?

Round two offers will be released at 10am on Monday September 19, and must be accepted by no later than 3pm on Wednesday September 21. Round three offers will open at 10am on Tuesday, September 27 and close at 3pm on Thursday, September 29.

Meanwhile, rounds four and five will be issued on October 4 and 11 respectively and the offer season ends on October 13.

The CAO’s advice for students

"Do not panic. If you have followed the few simple CAO instructions you will not lose any place to which you are entitled. Read the CAO Handbook, especially pages 24 to 28. Read the correspondence sent by CAO in May. Do not miss the deadline for accepting the offer. If you do, the place will be offered to another applicant. There is no need to inform CAO if you do not wish to accept an offer. Due to the large numbers of people involved, it will be very difficult to telephone CAO at the offer stage. All email enquiries received from applicants are processed as fast as possible by the CAO. Enquiries should be made by using the ‘Correspondence’ section of your CAO account.

"When calculating points for the Leaving Certificate, remember that only your best six subjects are counted. There is a ‘points calculator’ on the CAO website. Acceptance of offers cannot be made by telephone, fax or email. Only an online acceptance will secure a place. When making an online acceptance make sure that you follow all of the directions on the screen. If you wish to defer the place until next year, read page 28 of the CAO Handbook. Do not contact CAO.”

Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI) grants

If a student ticked the SUSI box on their CAO application, the CAO will notify SUSI of the course that they have accepted. If this course is different to the one that the student told SUSI about in their application, they do not need to do anything as the CAO will notify SUSI of the change.

If someone has been awarded a SUSI grant for a course in higher education but will now be attending a course in further education (PLC Level 5 or 6), they must complete an online ‘course change notification’ form through the homepage of their SUSI account with the new course details.

If a student has been awarded a SUSI grant for a course in further education but will now be attending higher education through the CAO, they do not need to do anything as the CAO will notify SUSI of this change, as long as they ticked the SUSI option on their CAO application.

If the student accepts a place on a different course, or on a course not offered through the CAO, they can submit a ‘course change notification’ form at any time through their online SUSI account.