CAO offers 2023: Searchable list of all the points for every course

See how the points changed compared to last year with our guide to the CAO first round offers

The CAO points reward students for the hard work in exams

No matter which course you’re aiming for, our tables show you exactly the requirements for every course in the CAO – and whether they've gone up or down since last year’s first and final round offers.

The Central Applications Office is making a record 87,075 offers to 57,980, mainly school-leaver, applicants today.

It has broken another record, with 59pc of Level 8 (honours degree) offers for an applicant’s first preference course. That’s up from last year’s record of 54pc. For years that figure was around 50pc.

Meanwhile at Level 7/6 (ordinary degree/higher certificate), 90pc of applicants received an offer for their first preference courses and 99pc got one of their top three preferences.

Search your course in the table below, and read more about this year’s offers here.