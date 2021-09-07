CAO Offers 2021 live blog: Did you get an offer? Our expert answers your questions

Creagh College Leaving Cert student Dilon Walsh [18] from Gorey who received 613 points pictured after students gathered at the school. Picture: Frank McGrath

Leaving Cert students will get their First Round CAO offers today.

15.14 – CAO points

After a record set of Leaving Cert results, the offers confirm that points for college entry have gone up across the board, with a small number of exceptions.

The CAO has issued a record 82,175 offers to 55,221 CAO applicants.

15.06 – A small change?

Reader: Hi, I just received an offer for my 3rd preference (Arts with human rights in NUIG) however I am just wondering is there any way I can branch into just arts (NUIG) on its own? I had Arts down as my 4th choice and have the points for it. What is the process around this or do I have to accept my offer of Arts and Human rights?

Mairead: Hi, the CAO asks candidates to list their courses in order of preference, so that today when you were offered your 3rd choice, all courses on your list below this were deleted by the computer. So you cannot be offered your 4th choice. You may become eligible for your 2nd or your 1st choice courses in subsequent rounds.

If you wish to talk to a guidance counsellor about your options on the Arts and Human Rights course you can phone the Helpline 188 265165.

15.03 – A quick tip

Mairead writes: The Results Are Out, What Now? (issued by the Institute of Guidance Counsellors), is a guide for students and parents. It gives a clear and comprehensive explanation of all you need to know about CAO offers, viewing scripts, appealing exam results, and also if you receive no offer.

15.02 – Round Two offers

Mairead writes: Round Two offers will be available to view on the CAO website from 10am on Friday 20th September. The reply date by which Round Two Offers must be accepted (online) is Sunday, 22nd September at 3pm. Offers are then issued on a weekly basis to fill any remaining places.

15.00 – Second choice offer

Reader: I was 14 points shy of engineering in TCD and was offered TUD (next choice) if I accept this will I still possibly get offered TCD on second round or will I not because I accepted TUD

Mairead: Congratulations on your CAO offer of Engineering in TUD. You can happily accept this offer, knowing that if you become eligible in subsequent rounds for Engineering in TCD you will be offered that place. In these circumstances, you will then have a choice to either stay in TUD or move to TCD.

14.50 – Can you give me a list of key dates so that I don't miss anything?

Mairead writes: I agree that there is a lot going on for people these days and these can be very emotional times, so it is wise to keep calm and to keep an eye on the calendar for important dates.

Good luck with everything!

14.49 – Round 2

Reader: How about Round 2 offers?

Mairead: This is one of those situations which is very difficult to predict unfortunately.

You are very close to Round One points, and this year we don't know how many people will not take up their offer or will ask for a deferral given the current situation.

Should places come free, they will be offered to those who are next on the list of applicants, i.e. those with 559. 558, 557, 556, 555, 554 points.

You would be wise to give serious consideration to the Round One offer made to you today, as that is a definite offer and you may not get another offer.

Having accepted your Round One offer, if in subsequent rounds you become eligible for a place higher up on your CAO list you will be automatically offered it. Then you can decide which one course of the two courses you want to pursue.

14.45 – Did I get an offer?

If i haven't gotten a message yet, does it mean i didn't get an offer? If not, at what time should the offers come today? I thought they would come at two, but they haven't so far.

The CAO has started issuing offers to candidates, some students received their offers before 2pm, but as there are so many thousands of candidates, it can take time to send out all the offers. If you didn't get an offer for whatever reason, you will be sent a Statement of Application email with instructions to check your CAO account and inform CAO of any errors or omissions

If you wish to talk to a guidance counsellor for information and support, the Helpline number is 1800 265165

14.41 – Overview

Sky-high CAO points have left many of the best-performing Leaving Cert students without their top college choice.

At Trinity College Dublin, there are now nine courses requiring more than 600 points, including medicine, which always commanded the maximum.

Even at that, not all students who have achieved the cut-off for their course are being offered a place today. Points for all nine 600-plus courses come with an asterisk, which means places were offered on the basis of random selection.

At University College Dublin (UCD), students needed a minimum of 600 points for six courses, including medicine.

Points for entry to Ireland’s largest university have gone up by an average 40 when compared with the 2020 final round. The highest increases were in the arts and humanities – up 71 for DN520 BA Joint Honours (now 381) and DN530 Humanities (now 397).

At NUI Galway, points have risen across have increased for 65 of its 69 programmes:

About half of all programmes 30 saw an increase of more than 50 points

Five programmes saw an increase of more than 80 points this year (Arts with Creative Writing; Arts with Journalism; Computer Science & Information Technology; Mechanical Engineering; Podiatry)

14.36 – Not sure if you should accept your First Round offer?

Mairead writes: If you have received a CAO offer that you are happy with, then you can accept the offer today. If however you are not sure if you want to study the course offered, you can have until Monday 13th September at 3pm to accept the offer.

In the meantime it is important to fully research the course content of any course before you reject the offer, because you may not get an offer on the Second Round. You should treat your First Round offer as if it is the only one you will get.

Details of the course content are online on all the college websites. One of the main reasons that people leave courses is that they didn't know what the course entailed. If you wish to talk to someone about your course you can phone/email the subject department and they usually arrange for you to speak to someone who can advise you.

You can phone the Helpline 1800 265 165 if you wish to talk to a guidance counsellor.

Take time, do your research and make the best decision for yourself.

14.35 – Fees

Reader: Do I pay fees to appeal my results?

Mairead: In 2021 there will be no fees charged for appealing either an Accredited Grade awarded by your school, or the grade(s) from your written exam(s).

(In previous years the fee was 40 euro per exam)

14.26 – Picking my choices

Reader: If I accept my first choice on the Level 6/7 list, can I still be offered a place on my Level 8 list in a later round ?

Mairead: Yes, is the answer.

Both Level 8 and Level 6/7 lists operate separately, and the fact that you have accepted an offer on your Level 6/7 list will not interfere with any offers you may become eligible for on Level 8 in future Rounds.

14.25 – ‘Available Places’

Mairead writes: Applicants who do not receive an offer, or are not happy with their CAO offer, may wish to check 'Available Places' on CAO.ie from Wednesday 14th September at 12 noon. This facility is also available to new applicants on the completion of the online application form and the payment of a 45 euro fee.

Click here for more information on the Available Places facility

14.24 – Viewing your script

Reader: When can I apply to view my script?

Mairead: Apply on-line today through the Candidate Self-service Portal to view written component of your exams taken in June 2021

NOTE: Applications to view written scripts closes at 8pm on tomorrow Wednesday 8th September, giving a very short timeframe.

14.22 – Deferring your CAO offer

Mairead writes:

If you wish to defer an offer of a place you do not accept your offer.

Instead, you must email or write to the Admissions Office of the appropriate HEI immediately. You must give:

your name as it appears on your CAO application,

quote your CAO application number and

the course code of the offer you wish to defer,

and set out the reason(s) for the request.

Applicants must mark “DEFERRED ENTRY” clearly on the envelope or in the subject line of the email. You can also check the website of the relevant HEI to see if they have a deferral policy available online that you can refer to.

The letter or email must arrive in the Admissions Office of the institution at least two days before the reply date shown on the Offer Notice. The HEI will communicate their decision to you directly. If the deferral is not granted, you may then accept the offer for the current year, providing you accept the offer by the reply date.

You must send all communications about deferrals to the appropriate Admissions Office and not to CAO.

14.17 – Contacting the CAO

To contact CAO during this extremely busy time CAO asks applicants to use the Correspondence Section of their CAO account giving as much information as possible and including the nature of their enquiry in the subject line. CAO will endeavour to respond to queries, usually within one working day.

14.15 - Where will you view written scripts on Saturday 11th September?

Written scripts marked on paper will be viewed in your school. You will be given an allocated time to attend:

Saturday:

Session 1: 9am to 11am

Session 2: 12 noon to 2pm

Session 3: 3pm to 5pm

Sunday: 10am to 12pm (if school deems it necessary)

Written scripts scanned and marked on computer will be accessed through the Candidate Self-service Portal at the same times as the sessions in school.

Scanned subjects are Higher level English, History, Geography, French, Home Economics (written). Higher and Ordinary Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and LCVP written papers

Appeals of exam results remains open from Saturday at 9am until 12 noon on Monday 13th September

As yet no date has been announced for the release of Appeal results, but it is expected in Mid-October.

14.13 – Appeals process

Reader: Have they announced when the results of the appeals process will be communicated?

Mairead: The short answer to the question is no, there is no date for the results of the appeals. It will be mid-October at the earliest, as it will depend on the number of people who appeal and the number of exams appealed.

14.11 – Accepting your offer

Reader: When do I have to accept by?

Mairead: Offers must be accepted by 3:00 pm on Monday 13th September.

If an applicant has not received an offer they will receive a 'Statement of Application' email with instructions to check their CAO account and to inform CAO of any errors or omissions immediately.

CAO asks applicants to carefully consider any offers received in this round.

"One of the common queries that we receive at the offers stage is around order of preference,” they write.

"Applicants are reminded that if they receive a lower preference offer they can accept this offer and it will not prevent them from receiving an offer of a course higher up on their courses list in a later offer round if a place becomes available and they are deemed eligible.

"Those who have received an offer in this round should consider the current offer as being the only one they may receive.”

A short video guide explaining the CAO Offer and Acceptance process is available to view on the CAO website

14.03 – Do you have a question about your offer?

The National Parents' Council Post-Primary freephone helpline — 1800 265 165 — is open today from 11am-8pm. It offers one-to-one advice to students and parents. Lines open Wednesday 11-8pm, Thursday and Friday 11-4pm.

14.02 – And so the offers are out…

Sky-high CAO points have left many of the best-performing Leaving Cert students without their top college choice.

Even school-leavers with 600 points and more have failed to secure a place across a range of hotly contested, elite courses.

Read Education Editor Katherine Donnelly’s story here.

14.01 – Some wise words

Disappointed with your college offer today? Reflecting on what went wrong helps build resilience and chart another path to a student’s career objective, writes Dr David Coleman. You can read his piece here.

14.00 – Welcome!

Welcome to our live blog! We so very hope that you are happy with your CAO offer today, but we know this year is presenting a unique challenge for everyone. So our guidance counsellor Mairead Fitzsimons is here to answer all your questions and queries.

Remember, there is always a potential career path for you and always an alternative way to get onto the career path you’re hoping for.