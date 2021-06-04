CAO offer date confirmed as September 7

CAO Round One offers will issue on Tuesday September 7 at 2pm.

The date has been agreed following confirmation that Leaving Cert results will be released on Friday September 3.

The reply date for accepting Round One offers will be Monday, September 13 at 3pm.

The results-offers schedule is running later than usual this year because of the unprecedented Leaving Certificate arrangements, allowing for a dual assessment process.

It means that the college start dates for first years will also be later than usual. For instance, at Dublin City University ( DCU) new entrants will start on September 27.

CAO Round Two offers will issue on September 20, with Round Three on September 28, Round Four on October 5 and Round Five on October 12.

