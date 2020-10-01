CAO makes a further 941 offers to 868 applicants in Round Three

The CAO has made a further 941 offers of college places for the current years to 868 applicants in today’s Round Three.

It includes 521 offers for Level 8 (honours degree) courses and 420 offers for Level 7/6 (ordinary degree/higher certificate) programmes. Some applicants received two offers.

The offers do not include any arising from the coding errors discovered in the Leaving Cert calculated grades process.

Because of the mistakes, about 6,500 Leaving Cert 2020 students received at least one lower grade than they should have in their results.

It is estimated that up to 1,000 of the students could be entitled to a new CAO as a result.

The Department of Education is awaiting further checks on the process to ensure there were no further errors before issuing revised results.

One the revised results are released, the CAO will make new offers as appropriate.

