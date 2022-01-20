CAO early applications at 65,535 as first deadline looms

More than 65,000 college hopefuls applied the CAO ahead of reduced-fee deadline, about 900 fewer than at the same time last year.

The CAO received 65,535 applications by 5pm January 20, compared with 66,457 on the same day in 2021. The comparable figures for 2020 and 2019 are 61,387 and 59,671.

The standard CAO deadline is February 1, but, after today, the application fee rises to €45.

There is also provision for late entries and, last year, the final figure for applications was a record 84,817.

While applicants should register before February 1 it is not necessary to fill in course choices and, for those who do, there is a change of mind facility between May and July.

The demand last year, combined with grade inflation due to the hybrid Leaving Cert, led to unprecedented levels of competition, squeezing even the highest-achieving students out of their top choice.

It has fuelled concern among the class of 2022 that disappointed 2021 applicants will reapply and have an advantage in the 2020 points race.

That is among the issues weighing on the minds of Leaving Cert candidates pushing for a return a 2021-style assessment, with a choice of exams and accredited grades based on teachers’ estimated marks.