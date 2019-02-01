CAO deadline: Number of college applications rises

Applications for college entry are up slightly on this time last year.

Applications for college entry are up slightly on this time last year.

The CAO received 73,157 applications when the normal deadline passed at 5.1.5pm today.

However the final tally will likely be higher as there is a facility to make late applications, and normally a few thousand more come in. The late application facility, which is subject to certain restrictions, opens on March 5 and closes on May 1.

The applications figure is up from 72,751 recorded in February 2018, probably linked to a rise in Leaving Cert candidate numbers this year reflecting the surge in school enrolments.

However, it is well below the highs of above 76,000 recorded at this time of the year in 2016 and 2017.

Last year, the overall number of applications rose to 77,425, compared with a final tally of 80,766 in 2016.

It is too early to say where the pressures will be this year, as it takes the CAO about a month to work through the applications and give a breakdown of demand for different disciplines.

Online Editors