CAO cools a little, but there is still fierce competition ahead for some courses

Fierce competition for prestigious college courses is set to continue this year on the back of a third year of Covid-era Leaving Cert grade inflation.

The CAO process has cooled somewhat with overall applications below the 2021 record and colleges feeling a sense of a return to more normal patterns.

But there are big jumps in demand for many courses, which is where the pressure will be felt.

CAO applications overall have dipped 1.5pc to 78,012, and demand for honours degree (Level 8) courses is also down, by almost 3pc, according to a breakdown by discipline.

Fewer applications from mature students and from those entering from further education explain the drop, but they have separate entry routes so it doesn’t make it easier for Leaving Cert candidates.

School-leaver numbers are up 3pc and the class of 2022 is also competing with a relatively high number of 2021 applicants who deferred their place and who must be accommodated this year.

Applications from other EU countries and from Northern Ireland and Britain are also up.

Trinity College Dublin has received 9,805 first preferences, a drop of 4pc on last year, but still very high.

At UCD, the number of first preferences fell to 9,253 from 9,981 in 2021, but still the second highest in the past decade.

Meanwhile, Maynooth University has recorded its highest ever number of applications, reflecting population trends in the area.

Disciplines that have seen a surge in interest include environment, arts/humanities and architecture/construction.

National trends do not necessarily translate into more defined groupings or individual courses. For example, applications for education are down 2pc, but, within that, there is a 7pc drop for primary education, compared with a 2pc rise for post-primary.

Interest in health courses generally is down 12pc, including a 27pc fall in interest in nursing from last year’s very high level, which is good news for applicants.

But, against that, dentistry is up 10pc and medicine is up 4pc, with increases of 6pc for the latter in both Trinity College Dublin and UCD.

Physiotherapy, is down 4pc nationally, but up 6pc in UCD.

Applications for dental science at Trinity are up by 20pc, while its human health and disease course has seen a 29pc rise in first preferences.

The “green wave” of applications for environment courses includes a 24pc surge for sustainability in UCD and a 49pc rise for environmental science and engineering at Trinity.

At Maynooth, programmes that have seen a substantial increase in first preferences include computer science (up 24pc), business and accounting (up 18pc) and science (up 18pc).

In any year, strong competition for a limited number of places on courses is what drives points up.

This year, the points race will be further fuelled by the promise to Leaving Cert students that grades will be no lower overall than the bumper 2021 results.

The guarantee was given after students argued that they would be at a disadvantage with applicants from 2020 and 2021 if some accommodation was not made for them.

On average, students in the class of 2022 can expect to receive at least 60 CAO points more than they would have achieved in 2019.

It will bring more CAO applicants up to very high, if not maximum, points levels, putting pressure on courses where competition is always very keen.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will use the valve of extra places to ease the squeeze, and has been working with the higher education sector on that issue.

Additional places are being targeted at courses with big increases in demand.

Significantly, there will be about 60 more in first year undergraduate medicine, an 8pc increase. A further 60 are expected for post-graduate medicine courses.

Extra places in 2020 and 2021 ensured that the pattern of 50pc of honours degree applicants receiving their top choice and up to 80pc receiving one of their top three continued. That will be Mr Harris’ aim again this year,

The rise in applications from mature students seen during Covid has reversed as the economy and job opportunities open up again.

A fall in applications from further education students may be explained by the expansion of higher education places in the past two years to adjust for Covid-era grade inflation, which reduced the numbers taking post-Leaving Cert (PLC) courses as a stepping stone to college.

Application trends may still change.

Applicants may change their mind between May and July and 6,787 of those who registered have not yet made their course choices.