CAO chief warns of drawbacks from built-in grade inflation on college offers

The grade inflation built into this year’s Leaving Cert results will leave some very talented students missing out on their college choice and others getting a place to which they are not suited, CAO chair professor Pól Ó Dochartaigh has warned.

Prof Ó Dochartaigh, who is deputy president and registrar at NUI Galway, welcomed the decision not to go with a hybrid model, which would have given students a choice of exams and grades based on teachers’ marks.

He said that was the “only bit of good news” from Education Minister Norma Foley’s announcement on the Leaving Cert this week because of the “incredible unfairness” of the hybrid system.

Read More

With an exams-only approach, all students would be “on the same pitch”, he said.

The exams will come with greater choice for students and fewer questions to answer in the standard time period.

The minister also promised that the overall grade profile would be no lower than last year so that this year’s school-leavers would not be at a disadvantage when compared to the class of 2021.

It means that, on average, students will see a rise of 60 CAO points in individual results over and above what they would have achieved in 2019, before Covid hit traditional exam arrangements and triggered unprecedented grade inflation.

Prof Ó Dochartaigh noted that as a result of the massive inflation of the grades in the past two years, six times as many students received over 600 points last year, leading to more random selection for places among the highest achievers.

He told RTÉ’s News at One that “baking in grade inflation is to fail and refuse to pay attention to the obvious inequalities that have arisen because of that”.

He said students who were very good anyway had “nowhere to inflate to. So they're being joined by students who, frankly, in a more discriminating system – which is what the Leaving Cert is supposed to be – wouldn't quite be up at their level.”

Secondly, he said, some students would get into courses with which they will struggle with and will end up wasting a year or two of their life.

Prof Ó Dochartaigh predicted similar random selection this year because “there really is no way around it”.

He gave an example of entry to Medicine in NUI Galway last year. He said they reached a point where there were seven places left to fill and, when they went down one more point level, there were 19 further eligible applicants.

“So no matter where you draw the line at those high points, there will be some element of random selection because of the bunching of marks,” he said.