CAO applications surge by 5,000

January 20 is the cut off for applicants who want to benefit from a reduced fee

Applications to the CAO for college entry in the autumn are up more than 5,000 on this time last year.

While February 1 is the standard deadline, January 20 is the cut off for applicants who want to benefit from a reduced fee of €30, rather than €45.

At 5pm, 66,457 had applied, up from 61,387 - an increase of 5,070 - at the same time in 2020.

The significant increase may be attributed in part, at least, to students who sat the postponed 2020 Leaving Cert in November, who will eligible for entry in 2021 based on 2020 points.

The increase may also reflect the expected, demographic, rise Leaving Cert numbers in 2021, while Brexit could account for a bounce in applications from EU students who might otherwise have gone to the UK.

Observers will also be watching to see if the Covid pandemic ahs triggered a increase in applications from mature students, A drop in mature student applications in recent years was linked to buoyancy in the employment market,

Application numbers will continue to grow up to the standard deadline. In 2020 the February 1 figure was 73,048 .

A surge in applications is likely to push up points for certain courses, but the Government is committed to opening extra places in 2021, as it did in 2020, to adjust for the inflationary impact of calculated grades.

A late application facility will also open between March 1 and May 1, but some restrictions apply, particularly in the case of mature applicants.

