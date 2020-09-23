CAO 2020 Round Two: Almost 3,000 offers made to 2,630 students

Almost 3,000 college offers to 2,630 applicants were made today in CAO Round Two.

Some applicants received an offer at both Level 8 (honours degree) and Level 7/6 (ordinary degree/higher certificate), with 1,098 receiving an offer for the first time.

In all, there were 1,923 Level 8 offers, including to 883 applicants who received an offer of their first preference course.

At level 7/6, there were 1,032 offers, with 874 applicants receiving a place on their top course choice.

Applicants receiving an offer in this round will have until Friday, 25 September at noon to accept it.

Students receiving an offer today who already accepted an offer in Round One now have to choose between the courses. Accepting a new offer will automatically cancel a previous acceptance.

Some colleges have already started welcoming first years for orientation, with teaching due to begin next week.

The CAO will continue to make offers into October while its Available Places facility also has almost 200 courses advertised. These are courses for which there were not enough applicants with the necessary entry requirements.

Read More

Online Editors