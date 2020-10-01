| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Calculated Grades Q&A: I’m a Leaving Cert student – how do I know if I'm affected and what do I do now?

Minister Foley has said that the need for 1,000 more places is just a &ldquo;guestimate&rdquo; at this stage. Expand

Close

Minister Foley has said that the need for 1,000 more places is just a &ldquo;guestimate&rdquo; at this stage.

Minister Foley has said that the need for 1,000 more places is just a “guestimate” at this stage.

Minister Foley has said that the need for 1,000 more places is just a “guestimate” at this stage.

Katherine Donnelly Email

I'm a Leaving Cert student - what do I do now?

You have to wait. It will be several days, next week probably, before you know whether you have been affected by the error.

The best estimate at the moment is that about 6,500 students of the 60,419 who received calculated grades had at least one grade that was lower than it should have been.

Further checks are being carried out to ensure that there are no more surprises, hence the delay.

Related Content