Calculated Grades Q&A: I’m a Leaving Cert student – how do I know if I'm affected and what do I do now?

You have to wait. It will be several days, next week probably, before you know whether you have been affected by the error.

The best estimate at the moment is that about 6,500 students of the 60,419 who received calculated grades had at least one grade that was lower than it should have been.

Further checks are being carried out to ensure that there are no more surprises, hence the delay.

What if the checks find that instead of being awarded a lower grade, I was awarded a higher grade?

In that case, you have what you hold. No student will receive a reduced grade in any subject as a result of this process.

How will I know whether I am affected?

The Department of Education says it will text all students to advise whether they have been affected and in what way.

I have already started a CAO course, although I would have preferred one higher up the list. What are my chances of getting that now?

Hard to say, but Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has braced himself for about 1,000 new offers

Not every affected student will get an offer. Receiving a higher grade, in one or more subjects, will boost your points, but the extra points may not necessarily bring you to the minimum threshold for entry to the course.

In most cases, it was only one subject in which students received a lower grade, so, for these students, the potential to increase points would be limited.

However, it’s not only about points. For some students, a higher grade may mean achieving an entry requirement for a course, such as a H4 in maths.

What happens if I do become entitled to a higher offer?

Work is already underway to see what the colleges can do in terms of opening more places. They are approaching it positively and want to accommodate the maximum number of students possible, but there are likely to be pinch points in areas such as dentistry, medicine and veterinary and some students may be asked to defer for a year.

Offers will be made after the revised results are issued so it will be at least a week.

It’s a difficult year to be entering college anyway and I’m not sure I would want to start on a course so late. What do you think?

That will be up to each individual student. You could ask your school guidance counsellor for some advice. The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) has said that each student’s school principal, teachers and career guidance counsellor will remain available for support where needed.

I was disappointed with some of my results and was planning to sit the Leaving Cert in November. What should I do?

Wait and see whether the corrected grades bring good news for you. The original deadline for the November sitting was Friday, October 2, but Education Minister Norma Foley said that it would be extended. Further details are awaited. In any event, there is no is no fee to apply to sit the exams in November, so even if you apply and ultimately decide not to do the papers, there is no financial risk.

I was disappointed in my grades and submitted an appeal last week. What happens that appeal?

You were one of 12,292 students who appealed 33,677 individual grades. Those appeals will continue as normal but are restricted to checking that the data relating to - eg, your school’s estimated marks and rankings - were correctly entered and transmitted.

The errors that came to light this week are unrelated to that.

So what gave rise to the mistakes that we are hearing about now?

Two coding errors have been detected in the computer programme used during the calculated grades process to standardise the results. There were 50,000 lines of code used.

The Junior Cert results of the Leaving Cert class of 2020 were used as a check against the reliability of the estimated marks provided by schools. Both errors concerned how Junior Cert results were treated.

It was intended that a school’s results in Irish, English and maths would be included together with students’ best two other subjects. The reverse happened and, instead, the weakest two other subjects were used.

Polymetrika, the Canadian statistical software company that programmed the code, discovered the error last week and told the department

When the department was checking that out, it found another error – that the Junior Cycle subject Civic, Social and Political Education (CSPE) was also included in the calculations, and it should not have been.