Cabinet to approve indemnity for teachers marking Leaving Cert

Teachers and schools will be indemnified from any legal cases taken over the cancellation of Leaving Cert exams.

The Cabinet will today meet incorporeally to sign off on plans for the State to cover the cost of any legal action resulting from the decision to introduce calculated grades rather than exams this year.

The Government cancelled the Leaving Cert earlier this month over concerns about holding exams safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

The move prompted fears among teachers that parents and students, who may be unhappy with their grades, will take legal action if they are unhappy with their results.

The Cabinet meeting is taking place this afternoon at 3.30pm and ministers will be asked to sign off on plans to approve indemnity for teachers, including principals and vice principals, from cases taken on foot of the changes to the Leaving Cert.

They will also be asked to give legal protection to school boards of managements and education and training boards which could potentially face legal action due to the introduction of a calculated grades system for students this year.

Unions and Opposition politicians have called for legislation to be introduced to protect teachers who have been asked to give students grades this year.

Education Minister Joe McHugh will bring a memo on the new legislation before cabinet this afternoon and it is expected his colleagues will approve the move.

Online Editors