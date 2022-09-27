Budget 2023 and Education: Free school books, smaller classes and reduced college fees

For the first time, the State is going to foot the bill for the school books for every primary pupil.

Free primary school books

It is an area where Ireland has lagged behind other education systems, including in Northern Ireland.

This is not a one-off cost-of-living measure, but a permanent part of education spending from next September, and likely to be a reason for Budget 2023 to go down in history.

The landmark move will save parents an average of about €110 per child per year, and cost the State €47 million annually.

Read More

Smaller classes in primary schools

For the third year in a row, 370 more primary teachers will be employed to allow for smaller classes. From September 2023, one teacher will be allocated for every 23 pupils, down from the current 24:1.

It is not the same measure as class size, but it will translate into smaller classes.

However, it still won’t bring the average class size down to the EU norm of 20, which would probably need a reduction of to 21:1 in the staffing allocation.

Special education

Long under-funded and failing to meet the needs of children who require an appropriate setting to learn, special education is receiving a significant boost.

This will come in the form of a €13m increase for the National Council for Special Education (NCSE).

It is an 85pc rise, the biggest in its history, and the aim is to “completely transform” the organisation to allow it to meet the needs of families in a timely fashion.

There will be more special needs organisers and more administrative staff to help families find a school placement. There will also be more special classes, 686 more special education teachers and an additional 1,194 special needs assistants (SNAs), bringing the total of the latter to 20,300.

School building

Budget 2023 includes €860m for capital spending. This will support around 300 school building projects currently at construction, and a further 150 currently at advanced design or tender stage.

A strong focus of the school building programme will be delivering additional capacity for special classes, particularly at post-primary level and also for special schools.

College fees

All students will benefit from a €1,000 reduction in the €3,000 student contribution charge this year. This is a one-off, cost-of-living measure.

Under a longer term plan, families with income of between €62,000 and €100,000 will have a permanent reduction of €500 in the charge in 2023. For households with an annual income between €55,240-€62,000, the contribution will be capped at €1,500.

For families on more than €100,000, it will revert to €3,000. It is the first cut in the charge in 27 years.

It grew from a €150-a-year administration charge in the mid-1990s when third-level tuition fees were abolished.

Student grants

Grant recipients will get a double monthly payment – ranging from €56.11 to €679.44 depending on the grant category – and all PhD students on SFI and IRC awards will get a one-off €500 cost-of-living payment before Christmas.

Longer-term reforms will see student grants increase in January between 10pc and 14pc, depending on family income.

The most common grant is rising from €3,025 last year to €3,225 in 2022/23 and €3,677 in 2023/24.

Around 10,250 students from the poorest households will see a grant increase of €856 per year. 15,716 students will benefit from a €450 increase in the rate paid to those based more than 30km from their college.

There will be a one-off increase of €1,000 in the support to Susi-qualified post-graduate students – increasing from €3,500 to €4,500.

Additionally, there will be a permanent €500 increase in the support for post-graduate fees under Susi, bringing it from €3,500 to €4,500 in 2023.

Third-level colleges will also share an additional €8m for the student assistance funds.

Apprenticeships

Apprentices subject to the student contribution will also see that charge reduced by a third as a one-off cost-of-living measure.

There will be €30m to expand apprenticeships in 2023, as well as additional funding for social inclusion measures in apprenticeships, such as a bursary for apprentices from under-represented groups.

There will be funding for 4,800 additional apprenticeship places and 4,000 registrations, as well as 11,000 more upskilling and reskilling opportunities for those sectors most impacted by Brexit.

Higher education

A €150m investment will be made over 2022 and 2023 in higher education to strengthen the financial position of universities and enable growth. This was announced following recommendations made in the Funding the Future strategy.

The additional money, which is a step towards addressing a legacy of under-funding, will help to reduce the student staff and facilitate ground- breaking reforms, such as joint further and higher education programmes.

From next year, colleges will receive €1,800 more for every new student they enrol.