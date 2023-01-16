BT Young Scientist winners given heroes’ welcome in homecoming parade

The winners of the top award in the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition were given a heroes’ welcome today as they paraded through the streets of Tipperary town in a convertible while holding aloft their hard-won trophy.

Aside from feeling like celebrities, Shane O’Connor and Liam Carew, both aged 18, are hoping their study into the impact of secondary school on the lives of adolescents will translate into policies being implemented in the national school curriculum.

The sixth-year students were cheered on by their teachers and schoolmates as they stood in an open-top Ford Escort as it wound its way through the streets of their native Tipperary town en route to the Abbey School.

The pair won the overall prize in the annual science and technology fair at the RDS last week and will now represent Ireland at the EU Young Scientist Contest in Brussels later this year as they prepare for their Leaving Cert.

Read More

But today was all about celebrating their achievement and recognising them for their hard work, according to school principal John Kiely.

“It’s an incredible achievement, we’re very proud,” he told the Irish Independent.

“They’re great lads and its wonderful for our school.”

Their project, which also netted them a cash prize of €7,500, delved into the impact of second-level education on adolescent development.

They spent the past three years surveying 2,500 second-level students and 250 teachers across Ireland to assess the impact of secondary school on the social, mental and physical health of adolescents, with a strong emphasis on the importance of physical activity for overall wellbeing.

The project, which was launched during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic with the first survey conducted in November 2020 and subsequent surveys conducted in November 2021 and 2022, gauged the impact of remote learning during the various lockdowns versus in-class learning. It also looked at the overall impact of the school experience in their everyday lives.

Not surprisingly, the most recent survey conducted post-Covid “showed their experiences were improving”, said Shane.

“We found that social interaction was most heavily impacted during Covid when people were locked down.”

Another key finding from a study of Deis schools was that physical activity had a positive bearing on students’ overall wellbeing.

“Our most surprising finding was that students at Deis schools rated low (in terms of physical health) but when they introduced badminton and volleyball at lunch their wellbeing improved,” he said.

“One simple action resulted in a positive outcome.”

Shane and Liam are now looking to harness their success at the exhibition into possible careers in sociology or psychology.

Aside from the being “very grateful” for the well-wishes from their peers and mentors yesterday, the pair said they hoped their findings, which run to 300 pages, would translate to actual policies within the Department of Education.

They were introduced to Education Minister Norma Foley during the exhibition and she in turn contacted the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, which “was in touch and wants to look into our findings”, said Shane.

“We’ve seen the actions schools have taken if we implement these policies,” he said.