Book of Kells to stay open to visitors during Trinity renovation project

The Book of Kells, one of Ireland most popular tourist attractions, will remain available for public viewing during a major renovation of its traditional home, Trinity College’s Old Library.

The precious 9th century book will be transferred temporarily to another landmark building, the college’s Printing House, which is being renovated for the purpose.

The €90m restoration of the Old Library, a globally renowned cultural landmark, is due to start next year and is expected to take about five years.

The Government has donated €25m to the project, which will use leading technology and preventive conservation, providing optimum environmental conditions for the 18th century building and its collections.

The Old Library’s collection books span millennia and have been in the care of Trinity College for over 400 years.

The restoration project will involve the removal of 750,000 books, some printed on silk and vellum, for cleaning and repair, to ensure their preservation.

Among 250,000 ancient books in the collection is the Book of Kells, which attracts about one million visitors a year.

As well as using a renovated Printing House as a temporary home for the Book of Kells, the board of Trinity College today also agreed to open a temporary exhibition building in New Square, at the heart to its campus, for the period of the Old Library renovation.

The temporary exhibition project is subject to planning permission., but Trinity expects that the new structure and the renovated Printing House will be completed in 2023, facilitating the timeline for the Old Library renovation.

Trinity will be inviting tenders for the supply and design of the new exhibition space in the coming months.

Trinity Provost Linda Doyle said a process of careful consultation across the college had led to agreement on how to proceed with the plan. There had been strenuous objections to a proposal erect the temporary exhibition space on the campus sports fields, known as College Park.