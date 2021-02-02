Bitter row errupts between Waterford and Kilkenny over plans for university HQ

A BITTER row has erupted over the proposed headquarters for the new Technical University of the South East (TUSEI) as Waterford dismissed proposals for a Kilkenny base as "mischievous."

The row erupted as the south east saw Cork secure its second university and Kerry secure its first with the creation of the Munster Technology University (MTU) last month – despite a decade long campaign for a south east university.

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) and the Institute of Technology Carlow (CIT) are proposing to merge to create TUSEI.

However, Waterford officials have reacted strongly to suggestions Kilkenny should provide the headquarters of the new university as it is located midway between the other two south east counties and would enhance its overall regional credentials.

The university row erupted after a long-running boundary dispute between Kilkenny and Waterford continues to fester.

Junior Health Minister Mary Butler, a Waterford-based TD, said Higher Education Minister Simon Harris had assured her that proposals of a Kilkenny base for TUSEI were "mischievous" and nothing more than "kite-flying."

She said an application for the merger of WIT and ITC must be tabled by the end of April.

"Huge work is being done on the TUSEI project at the moment in terms of engagement with unions, advisory groups and politicians with a shared objective of having a university of international standing in the southeast,” she told WLRFM.

An international panel will assess the university proposal after the April deadline and, if approved, the new TUSEI university will be created by March 2022.

"On this day, WIT and ITC would cease to exist in place of a new university and new governance."

She insisted that Waterford met all the criteria in terms of the headquarters for the new university - and pointed out that WIT has for years been ranked as one of the best institutes of its kind in Ireland.

Waterford TD Matt Shanahan said it was important that key decisions such as the headquarters for the new university be made at the start rather than the conclusion of the process.

"These hard issues need to be dealt with at the start," the Independent TD said.

He echoed the view that proposals for a Kilkenny headquarters was mere "kite-flying" in favour of other political hubs within the southeast.

However, a former Kilkenny mayor accused some Waterford interests of engaging in inter-county rivalry.

Paul Cuddihy said the region should not be divided over the new university headquarters and warned that inter-county rivalry was best kept for the GAA pitch and Croke Park.

He argued Waterford had a tendency to portray itself as theCinderella of Irish cities - often overlooked for investment.

This was despite the fact Waterford was the focus of massive infrastructural investment ranging from the high-span Suir bridge to Waterford Airport and now the proposed North Quays development.

"Always the bridesmaid and never the bride" is a storyline that is simply not helpful, he warned. He insisted Kilkenny would be an excellent option as a headquarters for the new university, located midway between Waterford and Carlow and further underlining the fact TUSEI was for the benefit of the entire region.

“We all need to work together. There are some people in Waterford who feel every regional thing should go to Waterford. I remember people from the regional airport came to Kilkenny looking for funding. We asked to put ‘south east’ in the title. But they didn’t. They took the money and went,” he said.

Councillor Peter Cleere said it was critical for TUSEI that its regional credentials, status and appeal be enhanced.

“We need to build on the strengths of the two facilities and we need to get the benefits for the region,” he said.

“Once the region has secured this university, we will have to look at all options regarding existing campuses and new structures.”

Online Editors