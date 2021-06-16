Bishops say parents who choose Catholic education for their children must be accommodated in any roll-out of new primary schools

The country’s Catholic bishops have said parents who choose a Catholic education for their children should have access, in any new roll-out of primary schools, to an appropriate number with a Catholic ethos.

On Wednesday, the bishops addressed the ongoing debate over school patronage and urged the State to be responsive to “the rights of parents to have their philosophical and religious beliefs supported during their children’s education”.

They expressed the hope that the State would support parents through the provision of schools “whose ethos genuinely reflects what they want for their children”.

Their statement, which was issued following their Summer General Meeting, reaffirmed their commitment to the reconfiguration of patronage in the primary school sector and said the bishops were supportive of an educational landscape which reflects the reality of the country’s increasingly diverse society.

However, they also stressed: “Parental choice is paramount, and that choice must be given full expression in any reconfiguration process.”

A spokesman for the bishops said they have been engaging with the Department of Education for some time on the issue of divesting.

According to Martin Long, the bishops’ statement should be welcomed by all education providers.

“It is a clear signal of their ongoing engagement and co-operation with the Department of Education. They are signalling that in a fast-moving educational landscape they are willing to work with the State to provide greater plurality of patronage where parents wish for that, and the Church won’t be found wanting.

“However, where parents want a Catholic education, the Church will do its best to meet that demand,” he told the Irish Independent.

The divestment process for primary schools, which has been criticised for its slow pace, has seen just 13 schools transfer to a multidenominational ethos since 2012. Most of those schools formerly operated under Catholic patronage but one was under Church of Ireland patronage.

The bishops are patrons of the majority of Catholic primary schools in the country. In 2012, the Forum on Patronage and Pluralism in the Primary Sector estimated that over 90pc of the country’s 3,106 primary schools had a Catholic ethos. In the nine years since, that figure has dropped to 88pc.

The divestment process has been held up in a number of cases by opposition from parents who do not want to see any change in the ethos of their children’s local primary school.

On Wednesday, the bishops said that any divestment must involve “a meaningful engagement at local level, supported by the Department of Education, with parents, teachers and the wider parish communities served by existing Catholic schools”.

“A true plurality of patronage across the country should ensure parental choice whilst enabling patrons to be true to their own ethos and characteristic spirit,” they stated.

Describing parents as the first and primary educators of their children, the church leaders said that going forward, they wish to have “a fruitful dialogue” about the best way of ensuring that the school system reflects a diversity of provision.