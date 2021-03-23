Big jump in number of schools and creches hit by Covid last week

The number of schools hit with at least one case of Covid infection took a significant jump last week.

Public health teams conducted mass testing in 183 schools, up 70pc on 108 the week before, according to the latest data from the HSE.

There was a doubling, from 35 to 71, in the number of childcare facilities where mass testing of Covid was carried out.

In schools, 4,062 people were tested – which was more than double the 1,842 of the previous week.

Read More

Of these, 110 were positive, a rate of 2.7pc, up slightly from 2.4pc the previous week.

Mass testing of close contacts is among the measures that public health teams may implement after a case of Covid is identified in a school community or childcare facility.

The latest testing figures are based on the seven days up to Saturday, March 20.

It was a week in which a further 340,000 pupils returned to the classroom under the phased re-opening.

This was the third phase of re-opening since February 11, but the second involving such a large number of pupils together.

While half of primary school classes and sixth year students returned on March 1, all primary classes and fifth year pupils were back on Monday March 15.

Of the 183 schools where testing was carried out last week, 120 were primary – almost double the 65 of the previous week, 52 were post-primary, up from 37, and 11 were special schools, up from six.

Last week’s increase in the incidence of Covid in schools comes on the back of a rise in infection in the community generally, which has clearly made its way into classrooms.

It is not known whether any of those who tested positive picked up the infection in school, but health experts insist that schools are safe, once infection prevention and control measures are strictly observed.

While the positivity rate in schools rose slightly in the week, to 2.7pc , it remains below the infection rate in the community.

The positivity rate in childcare settings continue to be much higher, which is attributed to challenges associated with ensuring younger children adhere to the rules.

Last week, among the 1,236 people were tested, 119 were positive , a rate of 9.3pc. Although much higher than schools or the community, it was down from 11.3poc the week before.

Read More

Online Editors