Big jump in number of primary schools hit by Covid-19

Primary schools saw a big jump in the incidence of Covid-19 last week.

The number of schools where public health experts conducted mass testing for the disease up to last Saturday, rose by more than 50pc, to 193, according to HSE data.

In the previous week the number of primary schools where testing was carried out was 120.

Last week also saw 49 Covid-19 outbreaks associated with school children/school staff, more than double the week before, according to separate data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

There were 14 confirmed cases linked to the single biggest school outbreak.

An outbreak is where two or more cases are linked to a setting, but it doesn’t mean that transmission of infection occurred at that site.

Last week, was the fourth week of the staggered return by primary pupils and the second in which all 553,000 primary pupils were back in the classroom for the first time since Christmas.

While more primary schools were affected by Covid-19, the positivity rate among 5,427 people swabbed in the mass testing was lower than the week before at 1.7pc compared with 2.7pc in the week ending March 20.

However, the rise in incidence shows how vulnerable schools are to the virus creeping into their corridors where infection levels are high in the community.

Public health advisors have confirmed to the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) that in areas where the rate of community infection is higher, there were more incidences of infection in schools.

The high community rates and their impact on schools is why public health experts and the Government are stressing to parents the importance of not arranging play dates and other social activities over the Easter break.

Mass testing is among the measures that public health teams may use after a case of Covid-19 is identified in a school community.

Overall last week, public health teams conducted mass testing in 257 schools, up from 183 the week before, and largely accounted for by the increased incidence at primary level.

At second-level, mass testing was carried out in 51 schools, down one from the previous week, although the positivity rate went up to 2.5pc, from 1.8pc.

Mass testing was conducted in 13 special schools, up from 11 the week before, although there was a significant drop in the positivity rate, down from 9.7pc in the week-ending March 20, to 4.2pc.

Childcare facilities also saw an increase in mess testing last week, up to 112, from 71 the previous week. However, the positivity rate reduced from 9.6pc to 5.7pc.

There were 19 new outbreaks associated with childcare facilities last week and four associated with third level students, although none in a college location.

