Before seeking ‘voluntary contributions’, schools must take new state grants into account, says parent council

Roll-out of free-books scheme to 3,200 primary schools is expected to start this week

Teresa Moynihan, principal of St Thomas Junior National School in Lucan with students James Cahill, Emma Keogh and Hazel Couglan. Photo: Gerry Mooney
Dawn Behan, chair of Bookselling Ireland in her store Woodbine Books in Kilcullen, Co Kildare with some of the school books that will be supplied free to primary school children. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Dennis Cotter principal at St Mary's CBS Primary School, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary pictured with books from the free books scheme with students from left Connor Dunleavy, fifth class and Adam Cullinane, sixth class. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Teresa Moynihan, principal of St Thomas Junior National School in Lucan with students James Cahill, Emma Keogh and Hazel Couglan. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Teresa Moynihan, principal of St Thomas Junior National School in Lucan with students James Cahill, Emma Keogh and Hazel Couglan. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Dawn Behan, chair of Bookselling Ireland in her store Woodbine Books in Kilcullen, Co Kildare with some of the school books that will be supplied free to primary school children. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Dawn Behan, chair of Bookselling Ireland in her store Woodbine Books in Kilcullen, Co Kildare with some of the school books that will be supplied free to primary school children. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Dennis Cotter principal at St Mary's CBS Primary School, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary pictured with books from the free books scheme with students from left Connor Dunleavy, fifth class and Adam Cullinane, sixth class. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Dennis Cotter principal at St Mary's CBS Primary School, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary pictured with books from the free books scheme with students from left Connor Dunleavy, fifth class and Adam Cullinane, sixth class. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Teresa Moynihan, principal of St Thomas Junior National School in Lucan with students James Cahill, Emma Keogh and Hazel Couglan. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Katherine Donnelly Email

Primary schools must take account of their new schoolbook grant scheme before deciding whether to ask parents for any contribution this year, according to parents’ spokesperson Áine Lynch.

The roll-out of more than €50m to 3,200 primary schools for the free books scheme is expected to start later this week.

