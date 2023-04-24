Before seeking ‘voluntary contributions’, schools must take new state grants into account, says parent council

Primary schools must take account of their new schoolbook grant scheme before deciding whether to ask parents for any contribution this year, according to parents’ spokesperson Áine Lynch.

The roll-out of more than €50m to 3,200 primary schools for the free books scheme is expected to start later this week.

The annual funding will allow primary schools to buy textbooks and workbooks for all pupils, and, potentially, other materials used in classrooms.

It is the first time that the State is covering this cost, easing the financial burden on families and saving parents a lot of hassle working their way through book lists.

It also raises questions about the consequences for the contributions that many schools seek from parents.

Even though parents generally paid for books, schools may have asked them to donate towards materials that may now also be covered by this grant.

Schools need to be very careful that parents are not being asked just in case it’s needed

Schools will receive €96 per pupil, ring-fenced for schoolbooks, work books, copy books and related classroom resources, and parents cannot be asked to contribute to the cost.

There may be a requirement for parents to buy some additional items for children to use, but schools must be transparent about this.

Most primary schools ask parents for a voluntary contribution and/or a payment to meet certain specified expenses, often in September.

Áine Lynch, who is CEO of the National Parents’ Council, said with the book grant, along with funding paid to schools this year to meet higher energy costs, and the standard capitation grant, “schools will have to be very clear if they are asking for any additionality”.

Expand Close Dawn Behan, chair of Bookselling Ireland in her store Woodbine Books in Kilcullen, Co Kildare with some of the school books that will be supplied free to primary school children. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dawn Behan, chair of Bookselling Ireland in her store Woodbine Books in Kilcullen, Co Kildare with some of the school books that will be supplied free to primary school children. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“If schools are saying there is still a gap in their finances, I think they need to be very clear about what that is and what they are asking for support for, rather than continuously asking for voluntary contributions,” she said.

“Schools need to be very careful that parents are not being asked ‘just in case it’s needed’.”

As one of the schools in the free books pilot scheme, St Mary's CBS primary in Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, has enjoyed the benefits for a few years.

“We got great feedback from families,” said principal Dennis Cotter.

While workbooks generally have to be replaced, Mr Cotter is investing €1.20-€1.30 per book for a high-quality laminate covering for textbooks from a Co Wicklow company.

“There is a solid cover on the book. It means your book is going to last. They say books should average three to four years, but one of these would have considerably longer life,” he said.

Bookshops are hoping that they will hold and build the business they have with schools

Free books will be a new experience at St Thomas' junior national school Esker, Lucan, Dublin but principal Teresa Moynihan has wasted no time.

With a price incentive on offer before the Easter holidays, she got the required three quotes and placed an order with a Co Roscommon bookseller for some of the stock needed for September.

She described it as a “fantastic scheme, that increases the opportunity of education to all”.

Ms Moynihan thought the book grant would “go long way” to addressing the issue of voluntary contributions sought by schools.

While schools may buy from educational publishing companies, bookshops are hoping that they will hold and build the business they have with schools.

Dawn Behan of Woodbine Books, Kilcullen, Co Kildare, who is chair of Bookselling Ireland, said the publishing companies have said they won’t undercut the booksellers and the shops also benefit from having access to a wide range of publishers, which allows them to meet a schools’ entire needs.