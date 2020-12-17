Back-up Leaving Cert plan to cover possible Covid incidences

Opportunity: Dorothy Miller-Carney and Holly McHugh at the launch of I Wish 2021 STEM awareness event, which will take place virtually on March 4, 2021. Visit www.iwish.ie for more information. Photo: Julien Behal

Leaving Cert students affected by Covid may be given a second chance to sit papers in July.

The Department of Education is pushing ahead with plans to run the State exams in June, and says it is the ”firm intention” of Education Minister Norma Foley that they take place.

But they have to factor in the possibility of candidates who may be ill with Covid, or who are isolating because they are a ‘close contact’, and who will not be able to sit some of their papers.

While the imminent arrival of vaccines is an additional tool in the battle against the disease, it is anticipated that the infection will continue to pose a risk in June.

So, preparations for the June assessments must include Covid contingency arrangements and, in that context, State exam chiefs have raised the possibility of widening access to a back-up sitting in July.

No decision has been taken, and the idea will require careful consideration.

A July sitting was introduced on a pilot basis in 2019 for students who suffered a close family bereavement during the exams, and almost 40 candidates availed of the option.

It allowed for a student to be absent from exams for a three-day period during the June timetable. It was expected to run again in 2020 but the summer exams were cancelled because of Covid.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) was also looking at the possibility of extending the initiative to take account of other circumstances that would cause a candidate to miss an exam, primarily illness.

Now, as the 2021 Leaving Cert comes into sharper focus, consideration is being given to broadening the eligibility criteria this year to include Covid.

However, excusing a candidate from the June exams has to be balanced against ensuring that sitting an alternative paper at a later date does not confer any unfair advantage on the student involved. It would require close monitoring to ensure that only cases fitting whatever criteria may be applied were accommodated.

The SEC would also have to be confident that it would be in a position to release results from a late sitting at the same time as the June results.

Planning for the 2021 exams is being carried out in consultation with an advisory group of stakeholders, including school management bodies and representatives of principals, teachers parents and students, as well as the National Educational Psychological Service.

The group held its second meeting earlier this week, when the SEC set out possible arrangements for the exams – orals and practicals as well as the written papers – in the context of Covid-19, including raising the issue of the July sitting.

Conducting the oral exams online was also among options presented, but some sources did not think that would be feasible because of unreliable broadband in some schools or the risk that an otherwise good connection would break down, compounding any stress being felt by students.

Members of the advisory group have been asked to consider how the various challenges presented by running the exams can be met, ahead of a further meeting in January.

Students have already been advised that there will be greater choice between and within questions on the written papers to reflect the disruption to education over the past year.

