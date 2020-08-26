No temperature checks, uniforms and new guidance on kids with underlying conditions

Minister Foley also stated that students who live with a parent or guardian who travels abroad for work should not be prevented from attending school for this reason. Stock photo

It is up to schools to decide if students should wear uniforms and daily temperature checks will not be required, the Department of Education has confirmed

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) sought clarity from the department on a number of issues regarding the reopening of schools.

One of the main areas it sought guidance on was teachers and students with underlying health conditions.

Education Minister Norma Foley has written to INTO to confirm that teachers who are very high-risk will be able to work from home.

Schools with pupils and teachers who are high-risk can also organise their own local clusters with people in these categories “outside of the education centre structure”, new guidance states.

Education centres will assist schools in identifying where there are available teachers in an area working from home due to being high-risk and link them with pupils who are also high risk.

Meanwhile, the department has not issued guidance on the wearing of uniforms and said it is a matter for individual schools.

“There are no recommendations in the public health advice to suggest an increased risk in wearing uniforms,” Minister Foley said.

“Normal washing and hygiene arrangements should apply to uniforms.”

Daily temperature checking is not recommended, but once again parents and pupils are urged not to attend school if they feel unwell or have any Covid-19 symptoms.

Minister Foley also stated that students who live with a parent or guardian who travels abroad for work should not be prevented from attending school for this reason.

Online Editors