Back-to-school costs a sobering lesson for hard-pressed families

ONCE we enter the latter part of the summer and the gloriously-long days start to shorten, the issue of the back-to-school costs starts to loom large in many parents’ minds.

It may be the annual mantra every August but thanks to the severe cost-of-living crisis, rarely have Irish families felt the various increases so keenly.

With inflation in Ireland now running at 9.1pc – the highest in 40 years – families are truly in for a winter of discontent as we grapple with huge energy costs coupled with accommodation and childcare expenses.

A recent survey by Barnardo’s found the basic cost of sending a child to school next month remains substantial and most parents are naturally concerned.

The average cost of covering the basics needed for a fourth-class pupil is €424, which rises to €814 for a first-year secondary school pupil.

The National Parents Council Post Primary (NPCPP) said bills have risen from €1,250 a child last year to €1,500 now as a direct result of inflation. It also called on schools to make sure pupils whose parents struggle to pay bills or make contributions to schools are not identifiable to other students.

From forking out for new books and new uniforms to the school’s ‘voluntary’ contributions, the costs quickly add up when you have multiple children.

While many focus on the back-to-school costs, as they are compulsory, it is the timing that is the real kick in the teeth for many parents.

Once those school gates shut at the end of June, many working parents have no choice but to put youngsters into summer camps.

When it comes to our two primary school-goers, it is about €60 for each uniform – and you usually need at least two so it’s the guts of €250.

While they may look like great fun, the prices are no laughing matter. Some of the camps in our area charge €150 for just one child per week – with eight weeks of summer. The ECCE scheme is wonderful for our four-year-old, but that only covers the school months. Once it is summer-time, his creche bill is €400 a month and that’s in addition to paying a daily childminder.

With three children under 10, our childcare bill for the summer can often be eye-watering and comes on the back of extra expenses like holidays and family day-trips.

I know of several families who just have not been able to afford the camps this year and had to instead work from home with the kids there, enduring the background cacophony.

Many sporting organisations and clubs also look for the renewal of annual subscriptions in September so that is an additional cost. Plus, Dublin has now become an exorbitantly expensive place to live so we are also forking out the most in accommodation costs. It is little wonder the Government is facing increased pressure to help parents who are financially struggling.

While the clothing and footwear allowance rates were recently increased by €100, this doesn’t go far enough for many parents.

I would love to see schools adopt a general policy of generic uniforms where you simply sew on the school crest and you don’t need to buy branded clothing.

There’s also new shoes, new coats, new school bags, the list goes on. That’s in addition to any extra-curricular activities that your child may sign up for during the week.

The situation is even worse for social welfare recipients, who have been on the same flat rate all year despite spiralling costs and have to wait until the Budget to get any kind of respite.

The back-to-school costs are a predictable expense, unlike a car breaking down or a medical bill. But it’s the fact they come on the back of an expensive time for parents coupled with a general cost-of-living crisis that can make them hard to swallow.

We can only hope there’s some relief for hard-pressed families in Budget 2023.