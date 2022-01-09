Back to school blues: education sector is now ‘teetering on the brink’

It was a couple of days before New Year’s Eve when principals got a measure of the first challenge greeting them in 2022: staffing and filling classrooms.

The days between Christmas and New Year saw texts and phone calls coming in from teachers who suspected they would be unavailable to return to school after the holidays, following a positive test or being confirmed as a close contact. Thousands of teachers knew January 6 was not a day they could make it back.

Principals making early plans around New Year’s Day to source substitute cover were already finding it tough to get more teachers. Measures put in place at the tail end of last year mean 4,000 student teachers can beef up diminished supply panels.

It’s thought about 2,500 have made themselves available, but when principals came calling last week many of these new subs were also impacted by Covid or had already committed to working at another school. Principals, in contact with counterparts elsewhere, noticed a trend and began to ask each other if the schools would even reopen.

After a series of meetings between education stakeholders, public health experts and government officials, the schools did come back last Thursday — partially at least. Public health advice determined it was safe to do so. Officially this was a full reopening of schools, but they were far from full.

Enda McGorman, principal of Mary Mother of Hope Senior National School in Dublin 15, admitted he was stunned at the huge absence rate. At least a quarter of pupils were at home isolating, as were four of the school’s 40 staff.

Mr McGorman feels these numbers would have been much higher had his school’s community not already been beset by Covid-19 in the build-up to Christmas. Since September the school has had a full complement of staff on only two days because of positive cases or close contact notifications.

“We had a bad run of cases in November when at one stage we had 16 confirmed cases in one classroom. A week later the new antigen testing measures came in, I was confirmed as a close contact and had to work from home for three days and I had to send out 153 advisories to parents for antigen testing,” he said.

“That Monday felt like a cyber attack because of all the notifications and the phone calls with more and more kids getting Covid. Schools really are the canary in the coal mine because when a change happens with the variants we seem to see it first, because all life is represented in our schools.

“We could see something else was happening before Christmas. That eventually got a name: Omicron. I had two classes and eight staff members out for the last two days before Christmas and that didn’t bode well for January.”

Other schools were even worse off last week. A secondary school in Kerry reported 50pc of its pupils were unable to attend school on Thursday. Data collated by principals shows this was not a unique event.

The National Principals Forum, a lobby group of more than 1,000 primary school leaders, said a survey it carried out last Thursday showed 6.2pc of schools reported less than half of pupils returning from the Christmas break. On average, 30pc of pupils were absent nationally, the group said. A separate survey by the Irish Primary Principals’ Network found 100 teachers at 39 schools in Louth and Meath were absent last week.

Several education sources said these figures are reflective of secondary schools. One source said there are suspicions some parents may have opted to keep children at home for the extra two days last week “to see how this all pans out”, but most expect the problems to continue for a number of weeks “until we see Omicron peak”.

A government source conceded: “It is going to be a difficult few weeks, but it will benefit students in the long term.” They pointed to recent calls by the Ombudsman for Children and the Special Rapporteur on Child Protection on the importance of attending school.

Having been through all Covid could throw at his school, Mr McGorman is adamant schools need greater public health supports.

“School principals have been exacerbated that the phoneline set up to support us was unable to provide that support. Calls went unreturned and we were left to manage public health situations alone. That is a key demand for the new school term, that we get more public health support.”

Unions met Education Minister Norma Foley on December 22 and asked for a review of the public health mitigation measures, including hand hygiene, mask-wearing, and social distancing. The Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) is keen for public health officials to also assess if schools should be provided with medical-grade FFP2 face coverings. It proposed a delayed and staggered reopening, with exam years prioritised for face-to-face teaching.

ASTI general secretary Kieran Christie told the Sunday Independent: “Schools are teetering on the brink. We are committed to as smooth and full a reopening as is possible, provided it’s safe, coherent and sustainable. We would argue the strategy we proposed of a staggered reopening has a greater prospect of ultimate success in some schools compared to the minister’s almost enforced reopening that could lead to it being unsustainable for some schools.

“Principals are hoping and crossing fingers, but that is not a particularly definitive way of predicting the future for anybody.”

Collectively, various teacher unions and school management bodies sought enhancements to the public health helpline available to principals who need support. All parties, including public health figures, who attended meetings conceded the helpline is not working in the way it ought to.

The HSE said this helpline can forward complex queries to local departments of Public Health. “Each public health department will have designated clinical staff to respond to queries that are escalated from the principals’ line. Departments of Public Health work to a nationally agreed prioritisation of settings in which Covid cases or outbreaks occur — eg, special schools are among the high-priority settings, as are nursing homes,” a spokeswoman said. However, schools feel they are not prioritised here.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) sought clarity on “day one” for isolation periods, saying confusion over when this begins following a positive test has the potential to delay a teacher’s return to work.

“A teacher might test positive at home with an antigen test but could be waiting six days for a PCR result. The guidance isn’t clear, because now that antigen testing is being used, that doesn’t fit in with the written guidance we have on PCR testing,” TUI general secretary Michael Gillespie said.

The HSE told the Sunday Independent: “Public health advice is that people can begin their isolation period from the day of their positive antigen test result.” Government officials or public health figures can recall this information freely in conversation but unions say they need this in writing, because they are still working from an outdated circular dealing with Covid-19 pay, before antigen tests became a feature of the public health response to the crisis.

Meanwhile, ventilation remains an issue despite the allocation of funding to supply schools with Hepa filters. Some schools say they have been bombarded with literature from local suppliers seeking an easy pay day, which clouds their judgment, while others find the department’s online advice on filtration units difficult to understand.

Some also feel the need to keep their windows open all day because of government advice that “the over-arching approach for schools should be to have windows open as fully as possible when classrooms are not in use (eg, during break times or lunchtimes and also at the end of each school day) and partially open when classrooms are in use”.

The Department of Education said it recognises there will be additional pressures on schools due to the current high case numbers in the community. Measures have been put in place to support schools and to maximise access to substitute staff, a spokeswoman said.

“All schools have been asked to maximise the provision of in-person teaching and learning for as many students as possible. School should as a minimum remain open for in-person teaching for children with special educational needs and also at primary level to prioritise younger children for in-person teaching as they are less able to adapt to remote teaching and learning,” the spokeswoman said.

“Schools have been asked to continue to support pupils’ learning and well-being during this time. If classes are not attending in person, every effort should be made to provide remote learning for pupils. This can include support from teachers who are at home as they are advised to restrict their movements and are available to work to support children.”