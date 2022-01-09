| 2.4°C Dublin

Back to school blues: education sector is now ‘teetering on the brink’

Unions highlight issues with staff shortages and confusion over guidelines

Enda McGorman, principal of Mary Mother of Hope Senior National School, Dublin 15. Picture by Mark Condren Expand

Enda McGorman, principal of Mary Mother of Hope Senior National School, Dublin 15. Picture by Mark Condren

Wayne O'Connor

It was a couple of days before New Year’s Eve when principals got a measure of the first challenge greeting them in 2022: staffing and filling classrooms.

The days between Christmas and New Year saw texts and phone calls coming in from teachers who suspected they would be unavailable to return to school after the holidays, following a positive test or being confirmed as a close contact. Thousands of teachers knew January 6 was not a day they could make it back.

