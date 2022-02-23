After two years of unprecedented disruption, schools have been told to resume normal routines and normal teaching and learning activities, when they re-open next week.

The Department of Education has issued updated guidance arising from the Government decision to lift most Covid restrictions from Monday.

Schools are closed for mid-term break and, when they return, they will no longer be required to continue mask-wearing and physical distancing measures, such as classroom pods.

However, if members of staff or students wish to continue wearing face masks or coverings, they may do so, the Department advises.

Funding to support the purchase of PPE, including masks, will continue to be made available to schools, which are asked to provide masks on request.

While the wearing of face coverings on school transport will no longer be mandatory, it is being advised, as is the case on other forms of public transport

All other hygiene measures on school transport relating, including the provision of hand sanitiser and additional cleaning, and pre-assigned seating will remain in place subject to further review

The Department also recommends that schools continue infection prevention and control measures such as hand washing, respiratory hygiene, and ventilation.

The additional funding to schools to support enhanced cleaning will also continue for this academic year and will be reviewed in advance of the start of the next school year

Staff and pupils are also asked to observe good pandemic practice by self-isolating if symptomatic, even if fully vaccinated/boosted, or if having a positive COVID-19 test.

“The requirement to stay at home if you have symptoms remains –for students and staff alike,” the Department advises.

“One of the key messages to manage the risks of Covid-19 is to do everything practical to avoid the introduction of Covid into the school. If infection is not introduced it cannot be spread,” the guidance adds.

Teacher unions had asked that the protective measures be kept in place for longer and have said that withdrawal from Monday will lead to significant absences by staff and pupils in the weeks ahead.