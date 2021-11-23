Atlantic Technological University – name of new TU in west and north west revealed

Dr Brendan McCormack, President of IT Sligo, Dr Orla Flynn, President of GMIT, and Paul Hannigan, President of LYIT, whose three institutes will become Atlantic Technological University in 2022 Photo: Mike Shaughnessy

The new university in the west and north west will be called Atlantic Technological University.

It is coming about through the merger of Galway Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT), IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT and will become the country’s fourth technological university (TU).

The new TU is set to be formally established on April 1, with a fifth TU, in the south east, expected by May.

It means that students of the current three institutes in the west and north west, who graduate in 2022, will do so with university qualifications.

When the three institutes came together to pursue TU status, they operated under the name Connacht Ulster Alliance, but they are harnessing the power of the ocean on whose edge they sit for their brand.

They said the name expressed a sense of place, culture and heritage, and was chosen through research and consultation with thousands of students, staff and stakeholders across industry and education.

A shortlist of names was produced and discussed with Further n and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris and his officials, resulting in Atlantic Technological University.

Mr Harris said that subject to the relevant legislative processes being completed the date of establishment of the Atlantic Technological University would be 1 April 2022

The institutes will run an open public competition will to select the first president of the new TU.

Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) was established in 2019, followed by Munster Technology University (MTU) in January 2021. Last month Technological University Shannon (TUS) Midlands Midwest was formally established.

The creation of TUS was recommended in a report on modernising Ireland’s higher education landscape. The new entities had to meet certain academic and research standards, which were assessed by an internal panel of experts, before being approved.