'At the moment we can be waiting up to 10 days to hear about a test result' says primary school principal

A week ago, primary principal Enda McGorman was confident about schools staying open, but his optimism has given way to fears about their ability to continue if testing and tracing is not speeded up.

As Covid transmission in the community raises rapidly, he says principals can face up to 10 days in the dark about an infection risk that may be spreading through their classrooms and corridors.

All the effort and money that went into the safe re-opening schools in September paid off.

According to McGorman: “Our system of infection control, hand sanitisation, the pods, the bubbles are all working quite well. You would lick the corridors they are that clean. Last week, I was quite happy and cautiously optimistic that we could keep the whole thing on the road.”

But now, he says: “For us to stay open, we need two things to happen.

“We need community to take responsibility and for parents to drive the virus down by staying at home and following the public health advice.

“We also need a functioning public health response, which includes a track and trace system that is fit for purpose.”

McGorman, who is principal of the 430-pupil Mary Mother of Hope senior national school, Blanchardstown, west Dublin, sees a contact tracing system that is struggling to keep up with the spread Covid.

“I am now realising that weight of numbers has a significant impact on the ability of contact tracers to do their job and we are fearful that without that support, schools cannot remain open.

“We have examples where the delays in contact tracing have been inexcusable and principals have been doing it themselves.”

Where a Covid case is confirmed, it is the role of public health teams to arrange for the tracing of close contacts so that they can self-isolate and, if necessary, get tested.

It is in identifying and excluding such risks that allows schools to function as normally as possible and to minimise the possibility of in-school transmission.

But the tracing doesn’t always happen quickly enough and according to McGorman, schools can be waiting for days hear the outcomes of tests.

It has led to principals sometimes taking matters into their own hands and where, in the interests of speed, “I have done it myself, it has proved very effective and a model of how thing should be”, he says.

McGorman says he can see the two speeds at which the system works. If he knows of case and contacts the public health team “I can get it acted on straight away.”

But if the case goes through the normal process, “by the time the schools are involved it could be five to 10 day later.

“For close contacts the gold standard is to test on day zero and again on day 17. In some instances, we didn’t know until day 10.”

“Where parent tells me, that there is a test coming up, I give my mobile number and if it’s positive, I am straight on to public health, and I short circuit that long process.

“We need a quick turn around across the board. It has to be a dedicated service; otherwise schools will not be able to function.”

He cites an example of a post-primary pupil who tested positive and told his friends on social media, but the school was not officially advised for days.

“That is not fair. Schools are left scrambling to find out. It is the opposite of what should be happening. If a child tests positive, the school should know immediately.”

He says the “only business we have to be open as a school is if we can reassure parents, teachers, SNAs and children that contact tracing is on top of this and they have our back.

“Right now, the evidence is that contact tracing is overwhelmed by process. The whole thing is going to stand or fall on contact tracing, and the ability of contact tracers to keep pace with cases as they emerge.”

The upcoming Hallowe’en break provides some breathing space but Education Minister Norma Foley and Public Health are in a race against time to address teacher union concerns about the testing and tracing system.

Ms Foley said today that testing and tracing resource for schools would be strengthened,

Teacher unions were briefed by officials from the Department of Education and Nphet today.

According to Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) general secretary John Boyle, Nphet “admitted that the system had been overwhelmed in the last two weeks but assured us that our queries and concerns will be dealt with in the coming week.”

He said Department officials also gave an assured us that they would continue to engage with the INTO regularly during schools’ midterm break.

“The successful reopening of schools on 2 November will depend on the preventative and protective measures that are put in place by the government in the interim.”

