The secondary teachers’ union, ASTI, is calling for a delayed and staggered reopening of schools because of the current wave of Covid infection.

The union said its members are “uneasy” about health and safety when schools re-open.

The union is calling for updated risk assessments to be presented prior to schools re-opening, which is due to happen on Thursday.

The ASTI statement comes on the eve of a meeting between Education Minister Norma Foley, public health officials, teacher unions and school management bodies about re-opening.

ASTI president Eamon Dennehy said they would be proposing the delayed and staggered reopening at tomorrow’s meeting.

Face to face teaching with examination classes should be prioritised, the union said.

The Government is intent on opening schools for face to face teaching on schedule on Thursday, although the high number of Covid cases and close contacts may impact attendance.

The ASTI statement follows a meeting of the union’s powerful Standing Committee, which assessed the situation regarding reopening in the context of the prevalence of Covid.

A spokesperson said: “The meeting heard of the unease of members regarding the health and safety of teachers, students and school communities.”

The union said it was “deeply concerned that the Minister for Education may re-open schools without putting in place additional measures necessary to safeguard the health and safety of students and school staff.”

The ASTI leadership said it would “constitute an unacceptable risk in the context of the Omicron wave. There is uncertainty regarding the impact in schools of this significantly more transmissible variant.”

Mr Dennehy said the priority must be that students and school staff can learn and work in an environment where there are appropriate safety measures in place to protect all concerned.”

The union said its concerns were safety of school communities, staff shortages due to Covid, inadequate ventilation and lack of HEPA filtration units, provision of medical grade masks (e.g. FFP2), risks to medically high-risk individuals.

Mr Dennehy said they would be “asking the Minister to consider making antigen tests available for all parents and their children to be used prior to going to school as a supplement to the existing testing and tracing regime in second-level schools.”

The ASTI will also be calling for the speedy rollout of HEPA filtration units.

“It beggars belief that almost two years into this pandemic this basic facility is not in place where necessary,” said Mr Dennehy.