The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) ASTI has voted 4:1 to accept the cost-of-living pay deal for the public service.

ASTI members balloted 83pc in favour of the revised and extended Building Momentum agreement, which was negotiated after unions triggered a review close because of soaring inflation.

The turnout for the ASTI ballot was 45pc and the union leadership had made to recommendation to members as to how they should vote.

Last week, the other two teacher unions, the INTO and TUI, also announced overwhelming support for the updated agreement.

The proposal provides for an additional 3pc from February 2 2022, 2pc from March 2023 and 1.5pc,or €750 , whichever is greater, from October 2023.

The results of ballots by all unions across the public service will be aggregated at a meeting of the Irish Congress of Trades Unions (Ictu) public services committee on Friday, October 7.