ASTI asks members if they are ready to take action if Covid-related measures are not introduced by October 30

The secondary teachers’ union, ASTI, is asking members if they are prepared to take action, up to strike, if a range of Covid-related measures and an end to two-tier pay scales are not in place by October 30.

Among their demands are the free provision of high-grade, N95, masks for students and teachers, stricter social distancing rules in schools, routine Covid testing and equal pay for post-2010 teachers.

The end-of-the month deadline for the Department of Education to put the measures in place is set out in a postal ballot paper being issued to the union’s 17,500 members in coming days.

ASTI members are asked to return their votes by October 22 and, if they support action, the date the union has set for concession of their demands is a week later.

In all, the union is asking members to participate in four separate ballots over the next couple of weeks, arising from a decision by the union’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) last month.

The ballot on Covid and equal pay has nine separate issues listed.

It asks member if they are willing to take industrial action up to and including strike, in the event that the Department either directly, or indirectly through the HSE or its agencies, “fails by 30th October 2020, to put in place the following measures:

physical distancing of two metres in every classroom

free provision of N95 masks to all students and teachers

redefinition of a close contact as any person who has spent more than 15 minutes in a classroom with a positive Covid-19 case

serial testing programme for schools

guaranteed test turnaround times of 24 hours

equal pay for post-2010 teachers

guaranteed offer of a permanent contract, on full hours, for any teacher who returns to the system, either from Ireland or abroad

provision for any teacher in the high-risk category to either teach from home or have guaranteed reasonable accommodations made in school

free provision of laptops, procured centrally rather than by means of grants to schools, for students and teachers to ensure that learning can continue as much as possible if classes are required to self-isolate, or schools required to close due to Covid-19

Each of the items is to be voted on separately and, if members support action on any of the issues, the union’s Standing Committee is empowered to decide what happens next.

Two other ballot papers deal with what the union regards as unilateral changes in work practices in some schools , including a trend to moving from 40-minute to one-hour classes without in-school consultation .

If supported, the Standing Committee would issue directives to members on circumstances in which they could co-operate .

The fourth ballot paper also deals with the equal pay and is a re-run of one that was interrupted in March due to school closures. It would involve industrial action on the pay issue to be taken in conjunction with one or both of the other teacher unions.

