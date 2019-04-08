'Assurance and maturity' - winners of the Press Pass journalism awards revealed

A TRANSITION Year (TY) student who tackled scouting was commended for the “assurance and maturity” he brought to the subject in his winning entry in the Press Pass journalism awards.

John Flynn, Coláiste an Chraoibhín, Fermoy, Co Cork was named overall winner of the annual contest for an opinion piece he wrote on the matter.

Professor Michael Foley, who chaired the judging panel, said he “showed an engagement with the subject, wrote with assurance and maturity and made a strong argument.

“The subject matter was something the writer knew about intimately and in terms of journalism it was topical and controversial.”

The overall winner of the 2019 Press Pass awards was John Flynn is congratulated by Independent News & Media’s Amy Molloy at the NewsBrands Press Pass Awards Ceremony Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

The Coláiste an Chraoibhín student was among 16 who received awards for their original journalism in Press Pass 2019, a TY initiative under the umbrella of the Newspapers-in-Education programme.

More than 10,000 TY students participated in Press Pass this year. Awards were made in the features, opinion, sport, news, and photojournalism categories, with judging by a panel of newspaper editors and journalists.

Other winners were:

Features

1st Jessica Moir, Moville Community College, Co. Donegal; 2nd Maria Finnegan, Our Lady’s School, Terenure, Dublin; 3rd Leah Getkate, Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Dingle, Co Kerry.

Opinion

1st Sophie Rosenau, Pobalscoil na Tríonóide, Youghal, Co Cork; 2nd Seamus Ó Loingsigh, Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Dingle, Co Kerry; 3rd Weronika Piasecka, Scoil Dara, Kilcock, Co Kildare

Sport

1st Alice Larkin, Coláiste Muire, Ennis, Co Clare; 2nd Aisling Ní Chonchúir; Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Dingle, Co Kerry; 3rd Shane Roche, Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal, Blarney, Co Cork

News

1st Chloe Coughlan, Jesus & Mary College, Goatstown, Dublin; 2nd Matthew Hogan, Pobalscoil na Tríonóide, Youghal, Co Cork; 3rd Ellie Raftery, Mount Sackville, Chapelizod, Dublin

Photojournalism

1st Rebecca Keane, Coláiste Muire, Ennis, Co Clare; 2nd Leah Phelan, Coláiste Pobail Osraí, Kilkenny; 3rd Radisha Fernando, St Mary’s Secondary School, Macroom, Co Cork.

Newspapers-in-Education is an initiative of NewsBrands Ireland, the representative body for the newspaper industry in Ireland.

It seeks to improve news literacy and critical thinking skills, while helping students to develop a deeper understanding of news media and how it communicates about the world around them.

NewsBrands Ireland Chairman, Vincent Crowley said participation in Press Pass was growing every year.

“Irish newspapers are the voice of the people, their communities and their regions. We rely on the journalists to tell us what is happening in the world – and why. And we rely on young people like our talented finalists gathered here today to continue the tradition of writing and reporting the news, uncovering truths, and separating fact from fiction.”

Online Editors