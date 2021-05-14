Archbishop Farrell defends Flourish sex education resource for schools

Archbishop Dermot Farrell has defended the controversial Flourish religious and sex education (RSE) resource developed for Catholic primary schools.

While not the official curriculum for RSE, Catholic schools are asked to use it as well in order to reinforce Church teaching on a range of issues.

The Catholic Archbishop of Dublin said it was designed to assist teachers in following the curriculum ”while being respectful of our Catholic ethos”.

Dr Farrell said it was “to fill a need which became apparent after wide consultation with parents, teachers and school leaders in our sector.”

There has been criticism of a number of messages in Flourish, including that when discussing LGBTI+ issues, the “Church’s teaching in relation to marriage between a man and a woman cannot be omitted”.

Strands and themes for senior classes include “Sex is a gift from God. It belongs in committed relationships” and “Puberty is a gift from God. We are perfectly designed by God to procreate with him.”

Dr Farrell addressed some of the criticism during an address to the Catholic Primary School Management Association (CPSMA) annual conference.

He said Flourish affirmed that “every human being is made in the image and likeness of God and is loved by God as they are .

“The resource material clearly states that any young person grappling with questions around their own gender identity or sexual orientation is to be treated with the utmost care and respect.

“Flourish addresses the issue of family type and acknowledges that love is at the heart of family life, no matter what type of family it is.”

Dr Farrell said that sacramental marriage was “a particular actualisation of a life that is flourishing” and “while the concept of sacrament may be difficult to grasp, the reality of sacramental life forms the bedrock of the Catholic approach to life and its mysteries.”

He said it was in this context that the sacramental marriage between a man and a woman was to be seen.

“This does not mean that sacramental marriage in Church is for everyone, but our faith asks that we put before our young people and their families, such an understanding of marriage as part of their formation for life, and in the faith.

“That is not to say, that what is presented in a resource – even a resource as contemporary as Flourish – may be assumed to replace the wisdom and love that comes from the commitment and joy, the giving and the sacrifices that all real marriages entail.”

Speaking more broadly about Catholic schools, he said they promoted “a positive spiritual reflection on life” and opened their doors not only to young Catholics, “but to those of other denominations, other religions and other worldviews, in a hospitable, respectful, inclusive manner.”

Dr Farrell said religious education was important and warned against any separating out of it from the core curriculum as a result of the review of the primary curriculum currently underway.

“The place of Religious Education in Catholic schools is central, and the curriculum should facilitate it generously and with ease, not simply as a possible add-on.”

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) is undertaking a fundamental review of the primary curriculum and a draft has been out for consultation. Work on the review will continue in the next school year.