APPLICATIONS by 4,000 Irish students to British universities could be hit by a delay in the Leaving Cert results being issued.

The Leaving Cert has been deferred until July 29 due to the coronavirus crisis.

Education Minister Joe McHugh said it was a "major issue" and he has spoken to his UK counterpart Gavin Williamson about the problem.

The issue was raised in the Dáil by Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh O Laoghaire.

He was contacted by the parents of a student who has had conditional offers from UK universities but has been told the would be lost if the Leaving Cert results aren't issued by August 31.

Mr McHugh said he didn't have an answer on the issue today but it is "something we need to find a solution to".

Earlier Fianna Fáil education spokesman Thomas Byrne criticised what he said was the "lethal" uncertainty for school students which he claimed had been caused by remarks by Toaiseach Leo Varadkar and others.

He said "the one thing that students need is clarity".

But he told the Dáil that Mr Varadkar spoke on Instagram about postponing the Leaving Cert "before anybody knew about it" and Health Minister Simon Harris suggested in a Sunday Independent interview that schools could return one day-a-week.

He said the "goal posts keep changing" and "this uncertainty has to end".

Mr Byrne asked Mr McHugh if he can say the Leaving Cert is happening and if there's a Plan B.

Mr McHugh insisted he provided clarity by saying the exams would not go ahead in June and would be postponed until late July/early August.

He said it's still his intention for students to be in classes for a minimum of two weeks before the exams."That was to give that clarity to students because students were asking could it go ahead in June," he said.

"But at the heart of all these decisions is going to be the public health advice... The health and well-being of our students will be at the heart of any decision I make," he said.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry argued that the Leaving Cert should be cancelled due to the anxiety the coronavirus is causing young people, the saftey risks and because some students will have lost family members to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, parents will get a refund on school transport costs for the period of the shutdown of the education system, Mr McHugh said.

And local school bus operators will continue to receive a 50pc payment, in place since March 30, for as long as schools remain closed.

The matter was among the issue raised with Mr McHugh in the Dail today.

Schools have been closed since March 12 and will remain shut until further notice.

Up to 120,000 school pupils use the school bus service and while some families are exempt from paying, the annual charge is €100 per child, up to a maximum of €220 for families with primary children only and €350 per post primary child, with an overall family maximum of €650.

Mr McHugh also said that the €116 fee for the Leaving Cert was under discussion with his officials. The minister has announced an extension of the deadline for payment until after the exams.

The issue of replacing traditional exams with a system of predictive grades for Leaving Cert students was also raised, and Mr McHugh reiterated that “we are looking at all contingencies.”

He said “we do not anticipate things to be normal any time soon, we don’t think we will be more or less informed this time next week, so we have a moral obligation and duty to work on all contingencies.”

The minister said ultimately the decision on holding the Leaving Cert exams would be based on public health advice and he said he had been talking to Dr Mike Ryan Executive Director of the World Health Organisation's Health Emergencies Programme today.

Pressed on the question of predictive grades several times, he did not rule out such a system, but implied it was very much a last resort as he pointed to the “challenges inherent” in ensuring fairness and posed a question about what recourse students would have if they were a few points short of a college place.”

The minister also told deputies that the secretary general of the Department of Education was in touch with the University of Limerick about its decision not to refund to students who have left campus accommodation early due to the Covid-19 outbreak, It is the only university not to have done do.

“I would ask them again publicly to reconsider their approach, I feet it is something that should be done,” the minister said.

