‘Appalling’ – female students at Carlow school told to not wear tight-fitted clothes for PE

Female students from first through to sixth year at Carlow Presentation College were told to not wear tight-fitted clothes for PE.

Newstalk reported that a series of assemblies were held in the school for female students from all year groups last Friday, where the students were asked to not wear tight clothes for PE, such as leggings.

A parent said that her younger daughter, who attends the school, were told not to show “no knees, no ankles, no collarbones”.

There is anger amongst students and staff and a petition has been set up, which has over 3,800 signatures.

The petition, written anonymously, states that the students were told not “to wear leggings or tight bottoms for PE as they cannot show off the ‘female anatomy’”.

“This is appalling, majority of students are 12-18 years old,” the author wrote.

One parent has two daughters at the school told Newstalk: “My 12 year old said, no ankles, no knees, no collarbones, we’re not allowed to show any skin ever, basically, we’re to remain covered at all times.

“The older girl she’s 16, they were told that they should have more respect for themselves [than] to be showing off their bodies. The responsibility shouldn’t be put on teenage girls to stop boys and them being distracted, I thought we had moved on from that kind of thing.”

The mother said that dress codes should apply to all students.

“Dress codes are a part of every school and I understand that. They should apply to all students, when you’re singling out females, it’s sexist.”

“If the boys can wear fitted pants why can the girls pants not be fitted?”

A statement on the school website said that the dress code rules have “not changed since previous years” and that students are reminded of these rules through assemblies.

“The rules concerning the correct wearing of our school uniform have not changed since previous years, other than the introduction of a half-zip top for First Year students this year,” the statement read.

“Students are regularly reminded of school rules and regulations at Assembly.”

It added that the “pastoral care needs of all students” are looked after through school channels.

“The school continues to look after the pastoral care needs of all students through its excellent Pastoral Care/Student Support systems in the school.

“Any queries in relation to the above from parents or students will be dealt with in the normal way through the usual school channels,” the statement added.

A notice was put up in the ladies’ bathrooms after the assemblies took place, which said that a survey of over 50 students had taken place. “Not one of the responses was positive,” reads the poster, shared with Newstalk.

“Key words used in their responses were: uncomfortable, degraded, paranoid, violated, disgusted, unsafe.

“The students from all over the school from first to sixth year have made it clear that they will not conform to these degrading rules. We feel we deserve an explanation for how the situation was handled,” it adds.

Online Editors