Antigen tests, mask-wearing and no nativity play: the plans to stem the spread of Covid in schools

ANTIGEN tests, vaccines, masks, even the school nativity play. Suddenly, primary-aged children have become the focus of Government efforts to stem the spread of Covid.

Antigen testing in primary schools was announced last week.

The programme will roll-out on Monday, November 29, and it will mean children who are close contacts of another pupil who is a confirmed case will be offered free tests. The close contacts may remain in school while the tests are carried out, provided they don’t have symptoms and don’t have a positive test.

Read More

What is a close contact?

It will be children in the same classroom ‘pod’ as the confirmed case. If there are two pods with separate confirmed cases, then parents of children in the whole class will be contacted. Teachers and SNAs who are deemed close contacts will also be able to avail of a free test.

How will the tests be done?

Parents will be able to order free tests from a freephone number and they will be asked to conduct three tests, over five days, two days apart. The programme is voluntary and it is up to parents to decide whether to carry out testing on children who have been identified as close contacts.

Does the same advice apply to siblings of confirmed cases?

Siblings would be household contacts. If they are primary age, they are not vaccinated, so the rules are different because households are seen as the highest risk for transmission, while schools are considered relatively low-risk environments.

Unvaccinated people of all ages, including children aged three months to 13, who are household close contacts, must restrict their movements, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not, and get a PCR test on day zero and day 10.

What’s happening about vaccines for primary pupils?

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved vaccines for five- to 11-year-olds and it now falls to the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) to translate that into advice for the Government. Niac is expected to give the go-ahead within days. December 20 is mentioned as the likely date for the arrival of the first batch of vaccines for this cohort.

Will vaccinations be mandatory?

No. It will be up to parents to decide and the Government will run an information campaign, spelling out the safety advice.

Parents have different opinions on this matter so it seems unlikely that there will be 100pc uptake. Vaccination has been available for everyone over 12 for months. Uptake among 12- to 15-year-olds is 68pc, while among 16- to 17-year-olds it is 78pc.

Vaccinations of five- to 11-year-olds have been under consideration for some time, but now we are hearing about masks as well. Where did that come from?

Up to August, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) was advising Nphet against mask-wearing for children under 13. The Hiqa expert advisory group said benefits were likely to be small in the context of the mitigation measures in place in schools.

But with the surge in Covid cases, particularly among five- to 12-year-olds, where incidence is highest, views have changed. Earlier this week Nphet member Dr Mary Horgan said it was time to consider mask wearing among primary school children.

So, Nphet has now recommended the wearing of masks for primary pupils from third class upwards. It will be reviewed in mid-February. Nphet also recommended that children aged nine and over wear masks on public transport, as well as in retail and other public settings.

What happens next?

The Government has to take a formal decision on the Nphet advice, but it seems likely that it will accept it when the Cabinet meets next week. Then the Department of Education would have to issue guidance to schools.

Would mask-wearing be compulsory for these pupils?

We have to wait and see the guidance, but mask-wearing (cloth face coverings are recommended) is compulsory for post-primary pupils, with certain medically-certified exceptions. These include a person with difficulty breathing who cannot wear a cloth face-covering or a visor, any person who is unable to remove the cloth face-covering or visor without assistance, and any person who has special needs and who may feel upset or very uncomfortable wearing the cloth face-covering or visor.

Has Nphet also banned the school nativity play?

Their most recent letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly stated that indoor gatherings for children should be avoided for the next two weeks. Nativity plays have been mentioned as victims, along with sleepovers, birthday parties and playdates.

Clarification on what this means is awaited. Under existing guidelines, parents would not be allowed into school to attend any Christmas show, but it looks like Nphet doesn’t want them to happen at all for a two-week period. There is only a little over three weeks left in the term.