Antigen testing in primary schools to go ahead ‘as soon as possible’, education sector told

Antigen testing of close contacts in primary schools is going ahead, the Department of Education has confirmed to education partners today.

The HSE will work to implement this programme as soon as possible, it said

It will take place in specific primary school settings in response to the notification of Covid-19 cases.

The Department of Education said it would be guided by the ECDC’s Contact tracing in the European Union: public health management of persons, including healthcare workers, who had contact with Covid-19 cases , fourth update issued on October 28

Routine mass testing ceased in primary schools at the end of September, but the incidence of the disease among five to 15 year olds has caused concern to school communities.

The department said CMO Dr Tony Holohan had acknowledged the close working and ongoing important relationship between the Department of Education and health authorities to ensure that the education system can operate safely.

The department told stakeholders that the Minister for Health had requested that the HSE establish a programme of rapid antigen testing of close contacts in specific primary school settings in response to the notification of Covid19 cases.

The department’s decision is being discussed with education stakeholders at a meeting this morning, where details are being sought about how exactly it will operate.

Teacher unions and principals were critical of the decision to end routine mass testing and contact tracing schools from September 27.

At the time of the decision the public health landscape was looking more promising and public health experts believed that Covid was being suppressed.

Since the end of September , public health teams have only engaged with schools in limited situations, leaving principals to rely on parents to advise if a child had tested positive, although there is no obligation on parents to do so.

But there was an upsurge in cases, which is ongoing and by the end of October 5-12 year olds – an unvaccinated cohort of the population - were recording the highest incidence of the disease.

Principals and teacher unions, who had asked the Government to defer any move to end routine testing and tracing in schools until the Hallowe’en break, have been pressing for at least the introduction of antigen testing.

More to follow…