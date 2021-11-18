Primary pupils in a classroom pod where another child has tested positive for Covid, will remain at school unless they have symptoms or test positive.

It’s a “test to stay” approach aimed at pupils who are close contacts and who do not have symptoms and seeks to minimise lost tuition time.

A big difference between this and the previous test and contact tracing system is that when that was in use pupils who were close contacts stayed at home for 10 days, regardless of whether they had symptoms.

Pupils with symptoms should not be at school.

The long awaited plan for antigen testing in primary schools, being unveiled today and will be up and running by November 29.

It was devised by the HSE in collaboration with Department of Education and the Department of Health.

It does not involve testing in schools but if a child has a positive PCR test, parents will be asked to notify the principal.

The principal will advise parents of other children in the pod but personal details of the child will not be shared.

The parents will be provided with the option to receive free antigen tests for their child, which they will be able to order for delivery to their home.

They will be asked to test the child three times over five days, at two day intervals,

If there are two or more cases in a class outside of the pod within a seven day period, antigen testing will be offered to the full class, Education Minister Norma Foley said.

It won’t be mandatory for children to participate in antigen testing and pupils who are in a pod where a child as tested positive can continue to attend school, whether they participate in antigen testing or not, provided that they are not experiencing Covid symptoms.

Principals will not be required to gather evidence of antigen test results.

Schools will get detailed information next week and parents will also be targeted in a publicity campaign.