Another new primary school announced for Dublin to cater for growing demand

The school will open next September and is in addition to a gaelscoil scheduled to open in the neighbouring Citywest/Saggart area at the same time.

Parents and guardians have an opportunity to vote for the ethos and language of instruction for the Rathcoole school in an online survey.

The survey is being hosted on the Department of Education's website and remains open until January 26.

Four patron bodies have expressed an interest in running the school: An Foras Pátrúnachta; Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board; Educate Together; Scoil Sinéad Limited.

Education Minister Joe McHugh said he was conscious that the existing schools in Rathcoole were operating at capacity.

It brings to five the number of new primary schools due to open in September in communities experiencing rapid population growth.

As well as the gaelscoil in Citywest/Saggart, other new primary schools already announced for September 2020 are in Donabate, Co Dublin, also designated as a gaelscoil, Carrigaline, Co Cork and the Sallynoggin/Killiney/Cherrywood area of south Dublin.

The surveys of parents forthose four schools opened at the end of November and will run until midnight, January 12.

