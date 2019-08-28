Another 2,703 college places offered in CAO Round Two

A further 2,703 college offers were made today in CAO Round Two.

It was good news for 2,513 CAO applicants, most whom were offered place on a first preference degree course while 971 applicants received an offer for the first time.

Overall today, the CAO made 1,611 offers for Level 8 (honours degree) programme and a further 1,092 offers for Level 7/6 (ordinary degree/higher certificate) courses. Some applicants received two offers, one at each level.

Among those receiving a Level 8 offer, 793 - 49pc - got their top choice, while among those receiving a Level 7/6 offer, 853 - 78pc - received their top choice.

Today’s offers aim to fill places still vacant after CAO Round One, and those who received a Round Two offer have until this Friday to accept it, if they wish.

The CAO noted that many of the applicants receiving a second round offer may have already accepted an offer in Round One, and said it it was important that they take the time to decide between the courses.

Data released by the CAO today confirms the growing gap between take-up in Level 8 programmes and those at Level 7/6.

Round One ended with a total of 46,038 net acceptances, up 1,023 on this time last year, reflecting, in part, the start of what will be a decade-long rise in school leaver numbers.

However, while acceptances for Level 8 courses reached 38,919, up 1,729 on last year, acceptances at Level 7/6 were 7,119, down 825 on last year.

This is a follow-through from application patterns this year, where Level 8 courses experienced a 1.5pc rise in demand, while Level 7/6 courses saw a 2pc drop.

As well as the college offers being made today, there are also opportunities through the CAO Available Places facility, which has almost 200 courses with vacancies.

The Available Places facility is free to existing applicants, and open to new applications for a fee of €45.

After the Round Two reply date, CAO will continue to issue offers on a weekly basis for any remaining places until late September.

