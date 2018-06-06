And they're off... Over 121,000 Leaving and Junior Cert students begin exams today
Almost 121,000 Leaving and Junior Certificate candidates begin their exams today with the best wishes of the country behind them, including a good luck tweet from Education Minister Richard Bruton.
National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals director Clive Byrne said it was time for students to showcase their creativity and knowledge.
Mr Byrne stressed that although these were important exams, "remember that no matter what path you want to take, there are many options and routes to get there".
Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland president Ger Curtin advised students to "keep things in perspective" and warned against marathon study sessions and post-exam analysis.
The very best of luck to all sitting the State Exams tomorrow #leavingcert2018 #juniorcert2018 pic.twitter.com/XxOEg3OTgm— Richard Bruton (@RichardbrutonTD) June 5, 2018
Teachers' Union of Ireland president Joanne Irwin said students will generally find they are better prepared than they think.
The Irish Independent will provide daily coverage of issues that arise, while Eboni Burke, a student at Beaufort College, Navan, and welfare officer with the Irish Second Level Students Union, will be our exam diarist.
Irish Independent