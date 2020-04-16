Almost half of Leaving Cert students felt exams should be cancelled amid coronavirus crisis - new survey

Cropped shot of a young man working from home using smart phone and notebook computer, side view of a man's hands using smart phone in interior,man at his coworking place using technology, flare light

Leaving Cert students are divided over the decision to hold this year’s State exams in July or August, a new survey shows.

It was confirmed last week that the State exams will be postponed from June until at least July or August, a decision which appears to have divided students.

A little more than half (51pc) say the exams should have been cancelled and predictive grades awarded, while 49pc want them to go ahead in some form.

The polarised views were outlined in the Studyclix.ie 2020 Student Survey, which was published this morning.

Students were also asked to describe how they feel about the postponement – the three most common reactions were 'disappointed', 'angry' and 'relieved'.

The decision has also left some students concerned about how this will affect their educational opportunities.

35pc of students said they were not sure about their prospects of entering third-level education in 2020, while 10pc said they were not at all confident of going onto third-level this year.

More than 2,044 Leaving Cert students nationwide were surveyed between April 12 and 14, they were asked about their hopes and fears and their own handling of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The findings show that many students are struggling to balance the demands of schoolwork and studying while at home.

Geography teacher and Studyclix.ie co-founder Luke Saunders, said that today's sixth year pupils are under more pressure than other years as they prepare for the Leaving Cert during a global pandemic.

"I think it is, therefore, important for us adults to hold back on being too judgmental on telling these teenagers how they should feel," he said.

"What really struck me in this year’s survey was just how polarised the opinions were around the decision to postpone the Leaving Cert. There is a significant cohort out there who are quietly relieved that the exams are scheduled to go ahead.

"Many students have invested huge amounts of work into the last two years preparing for this exam and so these were the students who had the most to lose by the exams being cancelled outright.

"Obviously, this was also going to leave a lot of students unhappy. I strongly feel that the idea of using predicted grades was never really a feasible option on the table.

"One of the real strong points of our, by no means perfect, education system is the fact that students are assessed in an unbiased way. Predicted grades is something we are simply not set up to implement.”

The survey also looked at how coronavirus may be affecting students' emotional and mental health.

It found that 72pc of students feel the lockdown is emotionally harder for them than their parents.

Furthermore, 35pc of students felt their relationship with their parents has improved because of the lockdown, with 12pc saying it has gotten worse and a further 53pc reporting no change.

When it comes to studying, it appears many Leaving Cert students are taking advantage of the added study time with 34pc attesting to studying for between four and six hours per day and 28pc for between two and four hours.

Broadband and connectivity is also a major issue for students who are grappling with online learning.

One in eight are struggling with a poor internet connection. This figure rises in rural areas, with 28pc of Co Kerry students reporting poor broadband, 23pc in Co Offaly and 16pc in Co Mayo.

The majority of students, 81pc, also believe teachers could be providing more support, while one in five students don’t have a dedicated study space at home.

Mr Saunders added that many second-level teachers are finding delivering remote lessons to be very time consuming.

"The general consensus I am hearing is that they would much rather be back in the classroom with their students. Many teachers have embraced technology and are using tools like Zoom, Loom and Studyclix and their school’s learning management system to deliver online learning. But there will also be those that feel they are not properly trained to deliver remote lessons.

"In response, we have added resources to Studyclix.ie to walk teachers through the delivery of remote lessons and creating online work for their students.

"One of the few positives that I feel will come out of the Covid-19 experience is that when we do return to the classroom, whenever that may be, we will be a much more tech-literate education system."

Online Editors